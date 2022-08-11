Denis Bouanga signing: LAFC avoid getting “complacent” with third DP

“Yes, I was worried it wouldn’t get done,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told MLSsoccer.com . “The challenge we were facing is that when our windows don’t align, if you’re in the shoes of the selling club, it might be in their best interest to wait for the end of the European window. … Until I see the signature, I’m always worried. Especially in a case where we knew he was a very sought-after commodity.”

Timing was tight. In a move that went through “at the absolute last minute of the window” on Aug. 4, LAFC got their man from Saint-Etienne, though it wasn’t without consternation.

LAFC had deals announced and ready to be registered as soon as the window opened, for both Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini and superstar forward Gareth Bale . Coming into deadline day, they were working on adding Gabon international winger Denis Bouanga as their third Designated Player. Carlos Vela and Brian Rodriguez are the Black & Gold's other DPs.

Thorrington and the club were anxiously sweating out a third DP signing on deadline day, as if sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield race wasn’t already enough. As if signing Chiellini wasn’t enough. As if signing Bale wasn’t enough.

“We did not feel like now was a good time to get complacent,” Thorrington quipped.

Bouanga, 27, is a Gabon international and proven attacker in Ligue 1, with at least 11 goal contributions in each of his last four seasons in the French top flight. He had lit up the second tier before settling in the top division, too. Though he was relegated with Saint-Etienne, Bouanga was an incandescent figure with nine goals and six assists in 2021-22.

Still, after the relegation, Bouanga was certain to leave the club. LAFC battled numerous teams in France and across Europe to sign him.