Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS

While the global superstar had no shortage of suitors after capping his nine-year Real Madrid career on June 1, Vela said it’s rather straight-forward when connecting the dots as to why his fellow 33-year-old forward chose the Black & Gold side of Los Angeles for his next home.

BLAINE, Minn. – Just over six weeks removed from Gareth Bale signing for LAFC , Carlos Vela has a simple observation on the Welshman’s time in MLS thus far: He’s enjoying life.

Thus far, Bale has made four substitute appearances and scored two goals for the Supporters’ Shield leaders, both trademark open-field runs – including a debut strike at Sporting Kansas City and then a golazo last weekend at Real Salt Lake .

“He was looking for that because for sure he will have more options to stay in Europe or go back to England or Wales. But he decides on LA because he wants to be happy. It's the right place to be happy and also score some goals and hopefully win a championship. In his head, it's something like that.”

“He wasn't playing the last year or two as much, so he was looking for a place where he will be happy, he will be himself, [where] we will help him to be as good as possible,” Vela told MLSsoccer.com after Tuesday’s MLS All-Stars training session.

Happiness

Vela, LAFC’s inaugural player and their captain, said those performances are the byproduct of factors off the field as much as on it.

“Like I always say, we are a person as well,” remarked the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and former Mexican international. “It's not all about money or being a top, top team. Sometimes it's about where I will be more happy, where my family can be happy, where I will be free to play and enjoy playing. Because when you enjoy what you are doing, you do better.

“I'm not in his head, but I gather he wasn't that happy in Madrid not playing. Then he saw LA, how good you can live there, the weather, the family can enjoy it. He made a decision for his life and for his career and he will enjoy it.”

Bale, at this stage of his career, may also have different priorities than from his early days at Southampton and Tottenham in England’s Premier League. And, as Vela noted, he’s arrived in MLS before leading Wales to their first World Cup since 1956, a 64-year gap for the Dragons upon entering Group B at the Qatar 2022 edition.

“In the end, it doesn't matter what you decide, the people will complain about your decision,” Vela said. “The only person you have to make happy is yourself. If he makes the decision to come it's because it's the best option for him and he's showing how good he is.

“I think you're seeing a better Gareth than the last couple of years for sure. He's preparing for a World Cup, so he will be in good shape and will help our goal to win MLS Cup.”

Quite remarkably, LAFC landed Bale on a 12-month contract with options through 2024 – one using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) compared to the Designated Player (DP) tag many assume he’d require if MLS rumors ever turned into reality. And, like ex-Juventus center back and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini’s summertime arrival to LAFC, no transfer fee was required.

Those details are even more striking when put into the context of Bale being a five-time UEFA Champions League winner who won 19 trophies at Real Madrid, and once commanded the world’s largest transfer fee (roughly $130 million in 2013).

“When you have a player at that level happy, imagine how good he can be,” Vela said. “We are still forming that chemistry to play together because he's coming from holiday so he's getting the rhythm, but he showed already how good he can be.”