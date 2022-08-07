History made! MLS single-day scoring record set Saturday in Week 24

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The goals during Saturday’s Week 24 slate weren’t just coming at a breakneck pace. They were also arriving in historic proportions across Major League Soccer’s 27-year history.

22MLS_MostGoalsInADay-4x5 (1)

A historic day

The 13-game Saturday slate produced 57 goals – 11 more than has ever been scored on a single day in league history:

  • Breaks the previous record of 46 goals in a single day (Decision Day in both 2017 and 2020).
  • Twelve different clubs reached the three-goal mark.
  • Seven different games featured at least five goals, the most games with 5+ goals on a single day.
  • There were 54 goals scored between the first goal of CHI-CLT and the last goal of POR-DAL, averaging a goal every 6 minutes over those 5 hours.

MLS Week 24

Week 24 featured 20 matches and 79 goals in total:

  • Tuesday: 10 goals
  • Wednesday: 9 goals
  • Friday: 3 goals
  • Saturday: 57 goals
  • The week averaged 4 goals per game

The match week started with a 5-4 Colorado Rapids win at the New York Red Bulls last Tuesday and never let up. Saturday's goal count was paced by Lorenzo Insigne’s first tally for Toronto FC, an incredible solo effort by Gareth Bale with LAFC, a hat trick by Colorado Rapids striker Gyasi Zardes and more.

None of the Eastern Conference’s top-four teams and just one of the Western Conference’s top-four teams won (Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC). Parity and goals – two of MLS’s defining traits.

All we’re hoping is that players saved some goals for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field against Liga MX’s All-Stars (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). We’re not doubting them, at least.

Season saved? Andrew Gutman's golazo rescues Atlanta United
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21
Player Availability Report
LAFC on record-setting pace as Chicho meets Cherundolo's challenge
National Writer: Charles Boehm

LAFC on record-setting pace as Chicho meets Cherundolo's challenge
"Classic Lorenzo": Toronto FC marvel at Lorenzo Insigne's game-winning golazo

FC Cincinnati confident after win vs. first-place Union: "We can play and beat anybody"

Next Josef-Almiron? Cucho-Zelarayan copy "Dragon Ball Z" celebration

Season saved? Andrew Gutman's golazo rescues Atlanta United

