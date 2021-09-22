Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

For the second time in three weeks and the third time this season, Ezequiel Barco has won AT&T Goal of the Week honors.

Atlanta United’s ascendant attacking midfielder paced the Week 26 vote, earning 42.7% of the final tally. His stunning free kick occurred in a 3-2 win over D.C. United, opening the scoring during the Five Stripes’ seventh victory in their last eight games as their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs case solidifies and they surge up the Eastern Conference table.

Second place belonged to Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, with the Argentine No. 10 garnering 22% of the vote. Reynoso’s long-range blast was one of two goals he tallied in a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy.

The other nominees came from the same Atlanta-D.C. United clash, with third place (18.1% of the vote) tilting the former's way when Five Stripes left back George Bello's tap-in capped a stellar Marcelino Moreno run. Bringing up the rear, Black-and-Red midfielder Felipe Martins smashed home a fast-and-furious volley to claim 17.2% of the vote.

Barco also snagged AT&T Goal of the Week honors in Week 2 and Week 24.

Check out this week’s star-studded batch below:

Goal of the Week Atlanta United FC Ezequiel Barco

