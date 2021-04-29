Goal of the Week

Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 2 of the MLS season for his rocket golazo in his team's 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC.

Barco wound up cruising to a victory in the final vote, getting 67.2 percent of the tally. Orlando City SC's Nani came in a distant second with 15.2 percent of the vote, with San Jose youngster Cade Cowell (10.1 percent) and CF Montréal's Mason Toye (7.5 percent) rounding out the list for their strikes against FC Dallas and Nashville SC respectively.

Barco's strike was certainly a more than worthy winner. The 22-year-old Argentine scored his team's first goal of the match in the 23rd minute of the contest, ripping home a perfectly placed rebound shot into the top corner from outside the area after his initial shot was blocked by the Chicago wall.

It was the 11th career MLS goal for Barco, who has been with the Five Stripes since 2018. The hope will be that the strike foreshadows a big year for the talented attacker, who has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in the league, but never quite broken out to the degree expected when he transferred to the club from Independiente.

Atlanta United FC Ezequiel Barco

Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
