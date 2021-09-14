Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The votes are in and Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 24.

The Fives Stripes' attacker gets the award after pulling 40.4% of the votes on Twitter in a competition that pitted him against Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach, the New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan and NYCFC's Santiago Rodriguez.

Barco made a stellar individual effort on Atlanta's third and final goal in an emphatic 3-0 rivalry victory over Orlando City SC, tracking down a long ball from Brooks Lennon and shedding multiple defenders in the box before lashing home a clinical finish in the 72nd minute. It continues a strong run of form for Barco, giving him an MLS career-high five goals and four assists in 15 games (13 starts) this year.

Buchanan came in second place, garnering 31.9% of the vote for his clinical first-time finish in New England's 2-1 victory over NYCFC. Kreilach came in third at 18.4% for his stunner in RSL's 3-2 defeat at LAFC, while Rodriguez came in at 9.2% for his finish off a gorgeous assist from teammate Taty Castellanos.

Goal of the Week Atlanta United FC Ezequiel Barco

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 24
Orlando forward Daryl Dike wins Week 23 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 23

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1
Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3

Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week
Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
Extratime

Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club

CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
4:26

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
46:29

How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
More Video