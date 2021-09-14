Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

Barco made a stellar individual effort on Atlanta's third and final goal in an emphatic 3-0 rivalry victory over Orlando City SC , tracking down a long ball from Brooks Lennon and shedding multiple defenders in the box before lashing home a clinical finish in the 72nd minute. It continues a strong run of form for Barco, giving him an MLS career-high five goals and four assists in 15 games (13 starts) this year.

Buchanan came in second place, garnering 31.9% of the vote for his clinical first-time finish in New England's 2-1 victory over NYCFC. Kreilach came in third at 18.4% for his stunner in RSL's 3-2 defeat at LAFC, while Rodriguez came in at 9.2% for his finish off a gorgeous assist from teammate Taty Castellanos.