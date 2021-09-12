Recap: New England Revolution 2, New York City FC 1

Red-hot Tajon Buchanan extended his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive league matches he's been available for, netting the New England Revolution 's second-half winner in a 2-1 victory over 10-man New York City FC in a battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Buchanan received a pass from Carles Gil and fired a first-time blast from 16 yards out into the side netting for the decisive goal. It was Gil’s league-leading 16th assist of the season and Buchanan’s sixth goal of the campaign.

Gil, who is working his way back from injury, came on at the start of the second half, while Buchanan and Adam Buksa subbed on at the hour mark after big performances for their national teams in September's World Cup qualifiers. Buchanan had a goal and an assist in Canada’s 3-0 win over El Salvador and Buksa tallied four goals in his first three caps for Poland.

NYCFC were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when Alfredo Morales was sent off for a second bookable offense, leaving a boot on Tommy McNamara while stretching out for the ball.

New York City FC raced ahead in the 11th minute, with Taty Castellanos cutting inside before playing a ball with the outside of his right foot into the path of Santiago Rodriguez. The Uruguayan midfielder then slipped a first-time shot past Matt Turner from just outside the six-yard box.

Rodriguez celebrated the goal, but would soon leave the match with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury.

The equalizer came 10 minutes later when Teal Bunbury received a long ball and put a low cross into the box that evaded a trio of NYCFC defenders. Edward Kizza’s touch set up Emmanuel Boateng, who fired home his third goal of the season.

In the 37th minute, Thiago Andrade beat Turner to a Castellanos ball into the box and tapped toward the far post. But Henry Kessler did well to race back and clear off the line.

A few minutes later, Tommy McNamara slid in at the back post but put his attempt off the woodwork.