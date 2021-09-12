Recap: New England Revolution 2, New York City FC 1

Red-hot Tajon Buchanan extended his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive league matches he's been available for, netting the New England Revolution's second-half winner in a 2-1 victory over 10-man New York City FC in a battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
Buchanan received a pass from Carles Gil and fired a first-time blast from 16 yards out into the side netting for the decisive goal. It was Gil’s league-leading 16th assist of the season and Buchanan’s sixth goal of the campaign.
Gil, who is working his way back from injury, came on at the start of the second half, while Buchanan and Adam Buksa subbed on at the hour mark after big performances for their national teams in September's World Cup qualifiers. Buchanan had a goal and an assist in Canada’s 3-0 win over El Salvador and Buksa tallied four goals in his first three caps for Poland.
NYCFC were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when Alfredo Morales was sent off for a second bookable offense, leaving a boot on Tommy McNamara while stretching out for the ball.
New York City FC raced ahead in the 11th minute, with Taty Castellanos cutting inside before playing a ball with the outside of his right foot into the path of Santiago Rodriguez. The Uruguayan midfielder then slipped a first-time shot past Matt Turner from just outside the six-yard box.
Rodriguez celebrated the goal, but would soon leave the match with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury.
The equalizer came 10 minutes later when Teal Bunbury received a long ball and put a low cross into the box that evaded a trio of NYCFC defenders. Edward Kizza’s touch set up Emmanuel Boateng, who fired home his third goal of the season.
In the 37th minute, Thiago Andrade beat Turner to a Castellanos ball into the box and tapped toward the far post. But Henry Kessler did well to race back and clear off the line.
A few minutes later, Tommy McNamara slid in at the back post but put his attempt off the woodwork.
A tight game tilted toward the runaway Supporters’ Shield leaders after halftime, with the inclusion of the Revs’ big three and Morales’ sending off. New England were missing Gustavo Bou, showing another level they still can reach.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: If this was a battle of the East's top two teams, as many have suggested, the Revs showed why there's a 14-point gap between them and the rest of the pack. After conceding early, they took the game to the visitors, dominated possession and picked up three well-earned points before a big Saturday night crowd at Gillette. NYCFC, missing the influential duo of Jesus Medina and Maxi Moralez to suspension, will now look to bounce back from consecutive defeats against FC Dallas on Tuesday, but will be without Castellanos and Morales due to suspension.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It’s kind of two moments, but this red card to Morales, as combined with Arena’s second-half substitutions, changed the game's complexion.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A few good choices here, but we’ll give the edge to Gil after he set up Buchanan’s winner. He also won 75 percent of his duels and had five key passes.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Columbus Crew | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NYC: Tuesday, September 14 vs. FC Dallas | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)