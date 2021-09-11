Recap: Atlanta United 3, Orlando City SC 0

Atlanta United produced a dominant performance on Friday night, cruising to a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they look to climb above the Eastern Conference playoff line.

It was Atlanta's fifth win in six matches and their first victory under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, with the former Seattle Sounders assistant leading the Five Stripes for the second time. Meanwhile, Orlando's seven-game unbeaten streak came to an end in stinging fashion against their Southeast rival.

An early warning shot was delivered by the hosts in the fourth minute, as a long-range bid for AT&T Goal of the Week from Luiz Araujo struck the crossbar. Atlanta controlled much of the play throughout the opening portions of the match and were rewarded in the 25th minute when George Campbell headed a perfect cross from Marcelino Moreno into the net for his first MLS goal.

Atlanta then doubled their lead in the 38th minute on a set piece, as a free kick delivered by Ezequiel Barco deflected off Daryl Dike into his own net to make it a 2-0 match.