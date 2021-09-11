Recap: Atlanta United 3, Orlando City SC 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Atlanta United produced a dominant performance on Friday night, cruising to a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they look to climb above the Eastern Conference playoff line.

It was Atlanta's fifth win in six matches and their first victory under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, with the former Seattle Sounders assistant leading the Five Stripes for the second time. Meanwhile, Orlando's seven-game unbeaten streak came to an end in stinging fashion against their Southeast rival.

An early warning shot was delivered by the hosts in the fourth minute, as a long-range bid for AT&T Goal of the Week from Luiz Araujo struck the crossbar. Atlanta controlled much of the play throughout the opening portions of the match and were rewarded in the 25th minute when George Campbell headed a perfect cross from Marcelino Moreno into the net for his first MLS goal.

Atlanta then doubled their lead in the 38th minute on a set piece, as a free kick delivered by Ezequiel Barco deflected off Daryl Dike into his own net to make it a 2-0 match.

Barco later delivered the dagger in the 72nd minute, capping a Brooks Lennon pass with a terrific individual effort for his fifth goal of the season. Meanwhile, the Orlando attack did little to truly threaten Brad Guzan's goal despite entering as the East's No. 2 seed.

Goals

  • 25' - ATL - George Campbell | WATCH
  • 38' - ATL - Daryl Dike (OG) | WATCH
  • 72' - ATL - Ezequiel Barco | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: As it turns out, Atlanta looked just fine with Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson out of the lineup following September's batch of World Cup qualifiers, sealing their first win over Orlando in seven tries. It made for a memorable first head-coaching win for Gonzalo Pineda in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd. The Lions, meanwhile, continued their rough spell of form away from Exploria Stadium. They have failed to register a win on the road in their last five attempts.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Campbell, filling in for Robinson at center back alongside Anton Walkes and Alan Franco, started the scoring by rushing onto a ball from Moreno and knocking it past Adam Grinwis.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Barco was terrific for Atlanta United, forcing the Dike own goal before adding a strike of his own with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Next Up

  • ATL: Wednesday, September 15 vs. FC Cincinnati | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • ORL: Wednesday, September 15 vs. CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TVA Sports, TSN)
Atlanta United FC Orlando City SC

