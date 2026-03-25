Antoine Griezmann joins Messi, Müller as World Cup champions in MLS

French legend Antoine Griezmann is the latest superstar to make MLS his league of choice, joining Orlando City in a blockbuster move from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the active winners list, which includes one German, two Frenchmen and two Argentines.

Ahead of his July arrival, Griezmann is the 20th FIFA World Cup winner in league history and the fifth active MLS player to have lifted the sport's most iconic trophy.

Champions of the world, now stars of our league. 🏆🌎 pic.twitter.com/tAAyY1xnzh

World Cup winner: 2014, Germany

Müller signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in August 2025 after rising to legendary status with German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Courtesy of a 1-0 win over Argentina, Müller boasts the 2014 World Cup title among the 35 trophies he's won throughout his career, making him the most decorated German player of all time. He is also the third-most capped player in his country’s history (131 appearances),