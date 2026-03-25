Antoine Griezmann joins Messi, Müller as World Cup champions in MLS

French legend Antoine Griezmann is the latest superstar to make MLS his league of choice, joining Orlando City in a blockbuster move from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.
Ahead of his July arrival, Griezmann is the 20th FIFA World Cup winner in league history and the fifth active MLS player to have lifted the sport's most iconic trophy.
Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the active winners list, which includes one German, two Frenchmen and two Argentines.
- World Cup winner: 2014, Germany
Müller signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in August 2025 after rising to legendary status with German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Courtesy of a 1-0 win over Argentina, Müller boasts the 2014 World Cup title among the 35 trophies he's won throughout his career, making him the most decorated German player of all time. He is also the third-most capped player in his country’s history (131 appearances),
Upon arriving in Vancouver, Müller made an immediate impact with 9g/4a in 13 appearances across all competitions during his first season. He helped guide the Whitecaps to a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship and a first MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.
- World Cup winner: 2018, France
The most capped player in the history of the French national team (145 appearances), Lloris captained Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup trophy with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.
The Tottenham Hotspur legend began his career at Lyon in his home country, featuring for the North London club in 447 matches across nearly a dozen seasons (2012-23) before signing for LAFC ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Since joining the Black & Gold, Lloris has recorded 38 clean sheets in 99 appearances across all competitions, captaining the club since mid-2025 following defender Aaron Long’s season-ending Achilles injury.
Antoine Griezmann
- World Cup winner: 2018, France
Griezmann helped France capture the 2018 World Cup alongside Hugo Lloris, scoring a goal and helping set up two others in the final as Les Blues outlasted Croatia. He also earned Silver Boot (second-highest scorer) and Bronze Ball (third-best overall player) honors at the tournament.
The forward has spent his entire professional career in Spain, scoring 298 goals in 792 appearances across all competitions spanning stints with Atlético, FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.
Griezmann will soon aim to add to his fantastic career when he joins Orlando City, after long being linked with an MLS move.
- World Cup winner: 2022, Argentina
Messi captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, scoring a brace in the final en route to a thrilling penalty-shootout victory over France that added the long-elusive trophy to his unmatched résumé.
The only player in history to win eight Ballon d’Or trophies, Messi spent the majority of his career with FC Barcelona after graduating from the club’s famed La Masia academy. There, he produced 672g/303a in 778 appearances and lifted 34 titles.
Messi then spent two seasons with Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, winning three titles before making his blockbuster move to Inter Miami CF in July 2023.
Immediately upon arrival, the global football icon brought worldwide attention to Miami, lifting the club’s first trophy with the 2023 Leagues Cup. He's gone on to set numerous records, including becoming the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, while leading the Herons to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and 2025 MLS Cup championships.
- World Cup winner: 2022, Argentina
A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, De Paul joined Miami on loan from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid in July 2025 before making the move permanent ahead of the 2026 season.
Beginning his career with Racing Club in his home country, the relentless midfielder moved to LaLiga with Valencia. He subsequently spent the majority of his career in Serie A with Udinese and back in Spain with Atlético, recording more than 180 appearances for each club.
During his first season in MLS, De Paul produced 2g/7a in 23 appearances across all competitions while helping Miami lift their first MLS Cup. Memorably, he scored the game-winner in the title-clinching victory over Vancouver.