Messi, De Paul show World Cup class in Inter Miami rout

Inter Miami CF fans had plenty to cheer about in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Toronto FC. And, more than likely, so did the Argentina national team.
The Albiceleste duo of Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul notched 1g/2a each at BMO Field in the Herons’ fourth-to-last game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
Messi and De Paul both starred during Argentina’s run to the 2022 World Cup trophy and are poised to help lead their country’s title defense at this summer’s tournament.
“They express themselves in an extraordinary way,” Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos told reporters post-match of his star-studded squad.
“And when they express themselves, they open any defense, any game situation. We’re talking about people who are cracks, cracks, cracks.”
Statement performance
Seeking a bounce-back result after last week’s shock Florida Derby loss to Orlando City, the Herons responded by scoring and scoring often.
De Paul broke the deadlock right before halftime, following up on his own deflected free kick with a stunning volley to the lower left-hand corner.
In the second half, Luis Suárez and Sergio Reguilón added to the lead before Messi tacked on a fourth for Miami.
With his 75th-minute strike, the legendary No. 10 became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in 64 games to shatter the previous record held by TFC icon Sebastian Giovinco (95 games).
“That’s an extraordinary record, one that marks a path,” Hoyos said of Messi’s latest milestone.
“And I believe we have to protect him even more. He needs more protection. Because there aren’t many Leo Messi’s. There’s only one.”
World Cup-ready
With their standout displays, Messi and De Paul are maintaining top form ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.
Messi, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has 9g/4a in 11 starts, while De Paul improved to 3g/5a on the season.
Both are considered locks to make Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man roster.
“That class of players [like Messi], Rodri [De Paul] as well, guys like Suárez, and successive players like that, we have to protect them and take care of them,” said Hoyos. “Why? Because they fill stadiums.
“… The real protagonists in all this are the players. It's as clear as that."