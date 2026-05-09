Messi, De Paul show World Cup class in Inter Miami rout

Inter Miami CF fans had plenty to cheer about in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Toronto FC . And, more than likely, so did the Argentina national team.

“And when they express themselves, they open any defense, any game situation. We’re talking about people who are cracks, cracks, cracks.”

“They express themselves in an extraordinary way,” Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos told reporters post-match of his star-studded squad.

Messi and De Paul both starred during Argentina’s run to the 2022 World Cup trophy and are poised to help lead their country’s title defense at this summer’s tournament.

The Albiceleste duo of Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul notched 1g/2a each at BMO Field in the Herons’ fourth-to-last game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Statement performance

Seeking a bounce-back result after last week’s shock Florida Derby loss to Orlando City, the Herons responded by scoring and scoring often.

De Paul broke the deadlock right before halftime, following up on his own deflected free kick with a stunning volley to the lower left-hand corner.

In the second half, Luis Suárez and Sergio Reguilón added to the lead before Messi tacked on a fourth for Miami.

With his 75th-minute strike, the legendary No. 10 became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in 64 games to shatter the previous record held by TFC icon Sebastian Giovinco (95 games).

“That’s an extraordinary record, one that marks a path,” Hoyos said of Messi’s latest milestone.