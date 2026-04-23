Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran scores INSANE equalizer

Luka Gavran, you can't be serious!!
With his team trailing 3-2 in the waning moments of their Wednesday evening clash against the Philadelphia Union at BMO Field, the Toronto FC goalkeeper ranged forward for a last-second free kick – a desperation maneuver that rarely works.
The 6-foot-5 Canadian backstop then stepped up and delivered a 96th-minute equalizer for the ages, rising up and heading a striker's finish past Andre Blake to rescue an unforgettable 3-3 draw.
Unlikely hero
After the match, Gavran could barely process that he had just lived every goalkeeper's dream.
"I can't even remember what happened," Gavran told the MLS 360 studio crew.
"I think there were 10 seconds left. I looked to the bench, and everyone was waving me down to go, so I was like, you know what? And then here, I thought [the referee] was gonna blow [the whistle]. I was like, 'OK, recycle my run', and the rest was [history]... I used to be a No. 9, you know!"
Gavran is just the third goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal, and the first since William Hesmer did so for the Columbus Crew against Toronto on Oct. 16, 2010.
Major moment
The dramatic finish bookended a wild match at BMO Field, which saw Toronto erase a 2-0 deficit thanks to goals from Josh Sargent and Kobe Franklin, only to see Philadelphia's Nathan Harriel score a would-be game-winner in the 89th minute.
Gavran ensured that wouldn't be the case.
"We do set pieces every day, so you know I'm used to it," he said. "We had the team talk and I couldn't even look at my phone; it was blowing up.
"Everyone's messaging me and then it was like, 'Oh, you got some interviews', so I'm still [buzzing] inside."