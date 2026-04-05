Out of this world! Portland Timbers' Juan Mosquera nets Goal of the Year contender

There were plenty of stunning goals scored during Matchday 6, but Juan Mosquera may have taken the cake.

The Portland Timbers ' right back gave fans a sight to behold on Saturday night, volleying home an unbelievable strike from outside the box to level the game in their road matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps .

Mosquera's AT&T Goal of the Year candidate came in the 36th minute, the 23-year-old Colombian latching onto a Whitecaps' clearance and smashing a full volley out of the air and into the top left corner, shocking the home crowd.

But Mosquera wasn't done getting in on the goals. Just over 10 minutes later, the young Colombian popped up in the final third again, this time setting up DP midfielder David Da Costa with a cheeky assist to give the Timbers a shock 2-1 halftime edge.