Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center unveiled

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center was officially unveiled on Thursday, marking a new era for the federation.

The facility serves as a new home for soccer in America, and was purpose-built to be a catalyst for the sport's continued growth.

The National Training Center was supported by a $50 million lead gift from Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank, a land donation from Dan T. Cathy, and women’s-specific support from Michele Kang.

The complex is located just south of Atlanta near the town of Trilith, Georgia. It will be the headquarters for U.S. Soccer staff and all 27 U.S. National Teams.

"The National Training Center represents so much of what we want U.S. Soccer to be,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone. "It honors the people who have built this game over more than a century, and it gives us a home where we can serve the next generation of players, coaches, referees, members and fans.