Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center unveiled

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center was officially unveiled on Thursday, marking a new era for the federation.
The facility serves as a new home for soccer in America, and was purpose-built to be a catalyst for the sport's continued growth.
The National Training Center was supported by a $50 million lead gift from Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank, a land donation from Dan T. Cathy, and women’s-specific support from Michele Kang.
The complex is located just south of Atlanta near the town of Trilith, Georgia. It will be the headquarters for U.S. Soccer staff and all 27 U.S. National Teams.
"The National Training Center represents so much of what we want U.S. Soccer to be,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone. "It honors the people who have built this game over more than a century, and it gives us a home where we can serve the next generation of players, coaches, referees, members and fans.
"This facility was built for all 27 of our National Teams and for the entire soccer community, and now our job is to make sure everyone who walks through these doors feels like it belongs to them."
Situated on a 200-acre site, the National Training Center occupies 123 developed acres, thoughtfully designed to accommodate future expansion as the game continues to grow and evolve.
Today, the facility features:
- 17 outdoor playing surfaces, including 13 regulation-size natural grass fields, two artificial turf fields and two sand pitches for beach soccer
- More than 400,000 square feet of total facilities, including two indoor playing surfaces featuring an indoor artificial turf training facility and a full-size futsal/power court
- Indoor space that boasts a 10,000 square-foot high-performance gym, 20 locker rooms, 19 meeting rooms for members, coaches and community, and dedicated headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer staff
"This is an exciting leap forward for soccer in this country,” said JT Batson, U.S. Soccer CEO. "The National Training Center is the product of a shared vision and deep partnership.
"Because of the commitment and hard work of so many, we’ve delivered a world-class facility on time and on budget, ensuring U.S. Soccer is in our new home ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup."
The National Training Center will provide coaches, players and support staff with access to advanced sports science, performance data and world-class facilities, elevating talent identification, accelerating player development and optimizing recovery.
Beyond the impact on the National Teams, the facility will serve as a powerful catalyst for growth for the entire soccer community in the United States.
"Today marks a defining moment, not just for soccer, but for our entire community," said Arthur M. Blank. "To see this vision come to life is incredibly powerful. This has been a true team effort, driven by shared belief, partnership and a commitment to growing the beautiful game across our state and throughout the country.
"My family and our portfolio of businesses are deeply honored to be part of something that will shape lives both on and off the field. What’s been built here is extraordinary, but even more exciting is what comes next. I look forward to what will be achieved here in the years ahead."