Best in MLS? San Jose, Vancouver battle for Supporters' Shield lead

The top two teams in MLS meet when the San Jose Earthquakes welcome Vancouver Whitecaps FC to PayPal Park on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
"It has to be, right?" said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen when asked if this matchup is the MLS game of the week.
"It's two teams [who've] done an unbelievable first part of the season here. Combined, it's two losses for the two teams in [21] games, and one of them was because we played each other."
"Of course, it should be an exciting game for people to follow, even though you are maybe not invested in one of the two teams. It should be an exciting game for the league, and we'll try to make it as exciting as possible."
Revenge game?
Seven weeks ago, San Jose handed the reigning Western Conference champions their only loss of the season, 1-0, at BC Place.
The win sparked the Earthquakes' current nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, including eight consecutive victories that saw San Jose leapfrog the Whitecaps at the top of the Western Conference table.
"I think it's a game that we're gonna want back," said Vancouver Best XI midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.
"That's our [only] loss on the year, and it doesn't feel good. Every time you see one in that, or whatever number it is in the L [column], it's not fun. So, for us, we want to right that wrong."
The Whitecaps are three points back of first-place San Jose. But, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, a win at PayPal Park would push Vancouver back into the Supporters' Shield lead.
Given the stakes, San Jose know what they're in for.
"Going against Vancouver is always going to be a hard game. When we went there, it was a battle and we grinded one out," said Earthquakes striker Preston Judd.
"It’s going to be the same thing at home. They’re going to come in and want to beat us back at our own place. It’s going to be a hard game. Stick together as a team. Never say die. Keep working."
Next man up
Injury concerns exist for both teams, as German icon Thomas Müller has been battling illness and is questionable for Saturday's match, according to Sørensen.
However, San Jose head coach Bruce Arena is "sure he’s playing."
"I don’t know if you’ve followed that gentleman at all. He’s been a pretty good player in his career, so that’s what he brings," said Arena. "He’s a highly-skilled, experienced player. We’ve played against him before and it’s going to be challenging."
Meanwhile, San Jose will be without their German star, Timo Werner, as well as breakout US youth international midfielder Niko Tsakiris.
"Injuries are unfortunate," added Arena. "But it is part of the game, and we can't use it as an excuse. It's like everyone says, it's the next man up."
Luckily for San Jose, their depth has improved immensely from last season, with key contributions coming from all across the roster.
The front three of Werner, Judd and Ousseni Bouda have produced 16g/10a through 11 matches while receiving help from the supporting cast, who have notched 10g/22a.
Best in the West
Entering the 2026 season, very few likely would've labeled this matchup as a battle for the top spot in the Western Conference, much less the Supporters' Shield.
While Vancouver were recognized as one of MLS's elite during preseason, San Jose have been the surprise story up to this point.
In fact, MLS pundits predicted San Jose to finish 12th in the Western Conference. Now, they sit atop the league table with a point to prove.
"For us in this part of the season, it’s a big game," said Judd.
"To this point, we’ve exceeded expectations that other people have set on us. I think this is another opportunity for us to set the tone and set the statement that we’re a real team. We’re gonna challenge for the [MLS] Cup this year."
Meanwhile, the 'Caps will continue to carry the same chip on their shoulder against the only team to beat them this season.
"I think we're hungry to prove that we’re the best team in the West and the best team in the league," proclaimed Berhalter.
"They got one on us, and we want to get one back, for sure."