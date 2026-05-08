Best in MLS? San Jose, Vancouver battle for Supporters' Shield lead

The top two teams in MLS meet when the San Jose Earthquakes welcome Vancouver Whitecaps FC to PayPal Park on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV) .

"Of course, it should be an exciting game for people to follow, even though you are maybe not invested in one of the two teams. It should be an exciting game for the league, and we'll try to make it as exciting as possible."

"It's two teams [who've] done an unbelievable first part of the season here. Combined, it's two losses for the two teams in [21] games, and one of them was because we played each other."

"It has to be, right?" said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen when asked if this matchup is the MLS game of the week.

Revenge game?

Seven weeks ago, San Jose handed the reigning Western Conference champions their only loss of the season, 1-0, at BC Place.

The win sparked the Earthquakes' current nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, including eight consecutive victories that saw San Jose leapfrog the Whitecaps at the top of the Western Conference table.

"I think it's a game that we're gonna want back," said Vancouver Best XI midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

"That's our [only] loss on the year, and it doesn't feel good. Every time you see one in that, or whatever number it is in the L [column], it's not fun. So, for us, we want to right that wrong."

The Whitecaps are three points back of first-place San Jose. But, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, a win at PayPal Park would push Vancouver back into the Supporters' Shield lead.

Given the stakes, San Jose know what they're in for.

"Going against Vancouver is always going to be a hard game. When we went there, it was a battle and we grinded one out," said Earthquakes striker Preston Judd.