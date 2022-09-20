Anonymous takes: MLS technical staffers on 2022’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

MLSsoccer.com spoke with technical staffers at various MLS clubs to get their anonymous thoughts on what we got right and wrong.

This year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list has been released. The final ranking was voted on by an expert panel consisting of MLSsoccer.com analysts, MLS Player Department staff and external media members.

Did we get No. 1 right?

“In this season, Ferreira is definitely the most successful. He’s a talented player. Maybe [Thiago] Almada is more talented at a different position, but Ferreira deserves it.”

Barring injury, Ferreira will not only be at the World Cup with the United States in November, but is currently the most likely starting center forward.

“Yeah, you got it right. We like him, he’s a handful. His movement is really clever.”

“Absolutely you got it right, there are so many things that make him special. His finishing is just getting better. He’s getting more mature, there’s so many qualities. He improves every season.”

The 21-year-old homegrown forward has 18 goals and five assists in 31 appearances for playoff-bound FC Dallas . He signed a new contract this winter as the first homegrown-to-DP contract extension in league history.

Of the technical staffers asked, almost all agreed that Jesus Ferreira should have indeed been No. 1.

Slonina has 12 shutouts in MLS this season, his second year as a starting goalkeeper in the league after winning the job in 2021 as a 17-year-old.

Chelsea agreed on a deal to acquire Slonina for January 2023 from Chicago Fire FC for potentially as much as $15 million, including add-ons, which would make Slonina one of the most expensive teenage goalkeepers ever.

“It depends what we’re using to measure this. If a player who has a value in which one of the richest teams in the world signed him, I’m trying to think of a rationale why that player wouldn’t be No. 1. They could get any young goalkeeper in the world, they went and got Gaga. If it’s solely 2022 performance, then there’s less variance in the lists. It’s Ferreira. But it’s not just cut and dry, so there’s a legitimate case for resale value.”

While most asked were in agreement, one club executive said he would have voted for Gaga Slonina at No. 1.

Who is likely to be sold for the highest transfer?

“In general, you have to compare homegrowns with $15 million transfers. It’s a little unfair. But it is what it is.”

“Almada could be sold for a lot of money, but the investment was the highest in the history of this league. He NEEDS to come good. Players sold for the highest profit will obviously be one of the academy kids. Slonina, Ferreira, [Jack] McGlynn or [Ismael] Kone , who was brought in for small money. Magno is a top talent too.”

Almada was called into Argentina’s senior national team this month in their final pre-World Cup camp. He has a chance to make the World Cup squad. The attacking midfielder has 6g/11a in 27 appearances this season.

“Almada has incredible individual skills. It’s only his first year, playing for a disjointed team, but wow.”

“Almada is going to be the guy, but he’s not there yet. I expect him to be sold for the most money.”

While some thought maybe Ferreira or NYCFC forward Talles Magno could reach that figure in the future, they were all in agreement that the player to watch is Thiago Almada.

What about other players who could move to Europe soon?

Eight of the top 11 players in last year’s 22 Under 22 list were transferred out of MLS by the time of this year’s rankings. The top three were all gone in the winter.

It’s not a matter of if any of these players will hit the next level, but how many. While Almada is the consensus pick for most expensive, his compatriot Alan Velasco also received some shouts for being ready for the next level.

“Almada is very special, Atlanta paid a lot for him. He’s being considered for the World Cup. Alan Velasco is special, too.”

“I like Velasco, he was a great signing.”

Velasco, 20, has 6g/6a in 25 FC Dallas appearances after arriving this winter on a $7 million transfer from Independiente. He could be an early favorite for No. 1 next year as he’ll still be age-eligible. Another import who will still be age-eligible next year is NYCFC’s Talles Magno, who arrived in a reported $8 million transfer in 2021 from Brazil's Vasco da Gama.

“He’s extremely skillful. I’m not sure if he’s a striker though, it’s difficult for him to play. As a winger, he can go to a Champions League club. He’s that good.”

“He’s so crafty, an unpredictable dribbler. He’s elusive. Every time I picture how he plays, I think of him at the corner of the box snaking through defenders.”

As for MLS academy products, New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin was a favorite among the technical staffers.

“Out of all the guys on this list, I had the hardest time to put Tolkin. I think he’s a future star for the national team. Not only does Tolkin ‘try s—t’ like Bruce Arena once said of Clint Dempsey, he’s got a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t care who he’s playing.”