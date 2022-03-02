Alan Velasco time is approaching for FC Dallas: "We don't want to rush"

Whether that debut comes as soon as FCD's next match against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday (1:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) has yet to be determined, Estevez said. They'll be cautious in their approach either way.

"We are trying to control his load because his last game was in January and even though he's been training by himself, it's not the same," Estevez said. "The decision of him traveling [to New England] or not will be day-by-day and seeing how he's evolving, how he's responding to the loads of the trainings, how he's recovering. We don't want to rush. We want to make sure that he's fit, that he's healthy and ready to play as soon as he can."