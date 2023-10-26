A bandwagon fan's guide to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

So what to do? Who to root for?

In total, 16 teams are left in the postseason field, which means 13 teams have already bitten the dust, leaving fan bases across the country without a clear rooting interest. Those who are new to the league and/or from a region without a clear home team may find themselves equally lost.

Their revenge tour technically dates back a year prior to 2023 (last year saw them make their first-ever playoffs), but the speed of the club's turnaround has been remarkable nonetheless. Led by Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Luciano Acosta , FC Cincinnati will look to solidify their impressive ascent with more silverware come December.

FC Cincinnati have been on a Count of Monte Cristo-level come-up all year. After finishing as “Wooden Spoon” winners (i.e. the worst team in the league) during their first three MLS seasons (2019-21), they’ve turned themselves into a juggernaut that more or less bulldozed the table en route to a Supporters’ Shield title and a tie for the fourth-most single-season points in league history (69).

The Lions do have some star power in Uruguayan international Facundo Torres and rookie phenom Duncan McGuire , but by and large, their results are earned via collective effort over individual flash.

In a parity-driven league, Pareja’s consistent success is remarkable, but because he’s yet to win an MLS Cup, his name is sometimes passed over in the pantheon of all-time greats. This season, Orlando have reflected their coach’s quiet pursuit of greatness, flying under the radar most of the way en route to the second-best record in the league.

Orlando City SC head coach Oscar Pareja has been at this a long time, having coached three different MLS teams dating back to 2012. He’s also been very good at this for a long time, amassing a 191W-130L-98D record that translates to 1.60 points per game over his MLS head coaching career. That’s a playoff-level pace maintained for 10+ seasons, all for clubs (Orlando, FC Dallas , Colorado Rapids ) not traditionally known as top-level spenders.

On the field, that translates to a beautiful, if sometimes dangerous, brand of attacking soccer. The Crew scored more goals than any other club this year, fueled by striker Cucho Hernández and a bevy of complementary attacking pieces. Many of those goals were as aesthetically pleasing for viewers as they were psychologically devasting for opponents. The downside to Columbus’ wide-open style of play is they’ve conceded a ton of late goals, a bad habit to carry into the playoffs.

Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy is part tactical savant, part philosopher. Something akin to Pep Guardiola or Arsene Wenger, he preaches the belief that core principles come first (in Columbus’ case, manipulating opponents with clever passing patterns) and results follow naturally.

Supporting that attack is a strong core of hardworking defenders and midfielders who’ve rarely seen a tackle they don’t like – especially d-mid José Martínez . Shaky results and public contract disputes of late have put a few cracks in their seemingly steel-wielded armor, but if any team can compartmentalize for the sake of getting a job done, it’s Philadelphia.

The Union are the quintessential “blue-collar” club of MLS. They’ve built a perennial power by patiently mining their youth academy system for the better part of a decade and making shrewd signings for undervalued talent both at home and abroad. None of the names in their attacking “big three” – Dániel Gazdag , Julián Carranza , Mikael Uhre – jump off the page for star power, but their stats (132 combined goals + assists over the last two seasons) do.

The plus side of all the turnover is a new appreciation for game-changing players both old and new like Carles Gil , Noel Buck and Tomás Chancalay who’ve kept them afloat down the stretch. Maybe surviving the midseason blues will make the team stronger for playoffs.

The club certainly didn’t start the season with the intention of turning MLS' difficulty settings up to 10, but injuries to key players ( Dylan Borrero ), summer transfers to Europe ( Djordje Petrovic ) and a late-season coaching carousel ( Bruce Arena to Richie Williams to Clint Peay ) have created that exact scenario.

Not to be confused with Philadelphia’s hard-hat brand built around consistency and effort, New England ’s “always run towards the grind” vibe for 2023 is only for fans who like to take their time evaluating options in life… and then choose the absolute most-brutal path.

All that creative movement helped Atlanta nearly equal Columbus for goals scored on the year, but some of their devil-may-care attacking principles (including a perpetual green light for their fullbacks going forward) often left them exposed going the other way.

Similar to Columbus (their Round One Best-of-3 series opponent), Atlanta can score goals seemingly for fun. But where Columbus play like a finely-tuned orchestra, Atlanta have more of a free-jazz energy. Yes, head coach Gonzalo Pineda likes a methodical buildup out of the midfield as much as anybody (Atlanta only trail Columbus for the highest share of possession per match in the league), but the sheer individual talent of his front four – Thiago Almada , Giorgos Giakoumakis , Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva – makes improvisation in the final third inevitable.

Beyond Leagues Cup, Nashville head coach Gary Smith has a history of winning in a defense-first way, having led a gritty Colorado Rapids team to lift MLS Cup 2010. With two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman steering the back line and 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar still capable of orchestrating devastating counterattacks, Nashville are the perfect team for any pragmatist at heart.

Some people don’t see the charm of a defensive battle. But others know that winning trumps all, and, historically, great defenses win a lot – especially in tournament play. Exhibit A: Nashville SC , who dispatched a slew of giants (FC Cincinnati, Club América, CF Monterrey) en route to this year’s Leagues Cup Final that they narrowly lost to Inter Miami CF on PKs.

You have an unshakeable sense of self

No team in MLS has a clearer identity than the New York Red Bulls, who, no matter the coach or roster, will press like crazy and go into every 50/50 duel like their lives depend on it. That level of commitment has led them to 14 straight playoff trips, the longest streak in league history.

Off the field, the Red Bulls commit to the bit just as hard, proudly claiming their "nobody likes us" persona. The latest player to pick up that mantle has been left-back John Tolkin, who, as a homegrown product out of New Jersey, has become something of a club talisman at 21 years old.

He called the Red Bulls' proverbial shot before Decision Day, when their playoff lives still hung in the balance, saying: "First of all, I think every single person here has commented on how they don't like Red Bull and how we play. [When] somebody has something smart to say to me, I guess all I can say is, they don't play in the postseason as much as us."