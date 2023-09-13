New England Revolution make another coach change after Bruce Arena's exit

The New England Revolution have made a second coaching change in four days, announcing Tuesday evening Clint Peay will now serve as interim head coach after leading MLS NEXT Pro side Revolution II.

The decision comes shortly after Richie Williams' time as interim head coach of New England was formalized Saturday evening upon the resignation of then-head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. On Tuesday, The Athletic and other outlets reported Revolution players refused to train in the aftermath of Arena's exit.

Williams had led New England since late July, when it was announced Arena was placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Williams was an assistant under Arena, the league's all-time winningest coach who joined the Revolution midway through the 2019 campaign and memorably steered New England's 2021 squad to the MLS single-season points record (73) and a Supporters' Shield title.

Aside from Peay's elevated role, the club has also parted ways with assistant coaches Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph. Additionally, Revolution II assistant coach Marcelo Santos will serve on Peay's staff as a first-team assistant.

Peay has led Revolution II for the past four seasons and helped them secure a berth in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with the league's third-best record (14W-5L-8D). Santos has worked under Peay at Revolution II and was a head coach in the Revolution Academy.

Season ahead

Amid the changes, New England sit second in the Eastern Conference standings (13W-5L-9D record) and are on track for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Their roster core is highlighted by captain Carles Gil and US international fullback DeJuan Jones, as well as DP strikers Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni. They're also set to integrate new goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík, who serves as Djordje Petrovic's replacement following his nearly-$20 million transfer last month to Premier League powerhouse Chelsea.