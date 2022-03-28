7 biggest moments for Canada en route to Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification

It was a foregone conclusion ahead of the final March window that Canada would clinch its World Cup spot, but after a 1-0 away defeat to Costa Rica delayed the celebrations, Sunday's home matchup against Jamaica was the stuff dreams are made of.

The Canadians left nothing to chance in a dominant performance eventually taking a 4-0 victory that could have been even more lopsided than that. Larin and Tajon Buchanan each scored to make it 2-0 at the halftime break before the party really started when a strike from Junior Hoilett and an own goal added the late insurance. That made it official, as the Les Rouges players got to celebrate the historic accomplishment in front of a packed house at BMO Field in Toronto. It doesn't get much better than that.