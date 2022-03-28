7 biggest moments for Canada en route to Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification

Through two weeks there are just four perfect teams left. Parity takes another hand.
In we go:
Facing off against Haiti in a two-leg series and their first spot in the Octagonal since 1997 on the line, Canada came through with a 4-0 aggregate victory that started their drive for history.
After a successful first leg that saw Canada go out in front 1-0 on a go-ahead strike from Cyle Larin, Les Rouges dominated in Leg 2, adding three more goals to the tally, leaving no doubt as to their spot in the final round of qualification. The rest is history.
Canada was thrown one of their first major tests in their September window away matchup with the US men's national team, which saw the Yanks jump out in front in the 55th minute through a goal from Brenden Aaronson.
With their backs against the wall, not only did Canada not fold, they struck back almost immediately and held on for a 1-1 draw. It was Cyle Larin who nabbed the equalizer, converting a tap-in finish off a set-up from Alphonso Davies to silence the raucous crowd at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It secured a huge road point against a top rival, but also gave an early glimpse of the type of moxie and attacking prowess this Canadian side possesses. That would hold true for the rest of their Octagonal campaign.
Going into their match against Mexico during the November window, Canada hadn't beaten Mexico in over 20 years, when they topped El Tri in the quarterfinals of the 2000 Gold Cup. That streak was laid to waste thanks to a statement 2-1 victory at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.
The result was delivered by a brace from Larin, who found the opener at the end of a hard-fought first half before adding the eventual game-winner in the 52nd minute. At the time, it marked perhaps the biggest victory in the history of the Canadian program, and might well be looked back on as the moment the team fully arrived as a Concacaf frontrunner.
After ascending to the top spot on the Octagonal table, Canada entered the January window looking to show that its newfound status at the top was no mirage. If there were any questions to that effect, they were dispatched soundly as Les Rouges comprehensively topped the USMNT 2-0 at Tim Hortons Field on January 30.
The hosts controlled the action throughout much of the match, as Larin got them off to a dream start with an opener just seven minutes into the contest. It was nervy at times as the Yanks pressed for an equalizer, but the Canadians were rewarded late in second-half stoppage time when Sam Adekugbe found a back-breaking second goal to send Les Rouges to another statement rivalry victory.
Getting a road result against Mexico at Azteca is one of the hardest things to do in Concacaf. Canada's record at doing so historically demonstrated as much, as Les Rouges hadn't done so since 2000 going into their away matchup with El Tri in the October window.
They managed to check that milestone off the list and did so in dramatic fashion, as the Canadians found themselves down 1-0 in the 21st minute thanks to an opener from Mexico's Jorge Sanchez. Once again, Canada dug deep and found the leveler, delivered by the always-reliable Jonathan Osorio.
By the time the February window came around, Canada's emergence was no longer much of a secret, but they still had to take care of business to maintain their spot in the standings, making the three-point away result at El Salvador they secured on Feb. 2 another pivotal one.
The 57th-minute opener was one of the most memorable moments of the whole cycle, as longtime captain and CanMNT legend Atiba Hutchinson somehow had a diving header to deflect in the net from a seemingly impossible angle. No one was more deserving of the honor than the ageless wonder midfielder who has been with the program through this entire ascent since getting his debut senior cap in 2003.
It was a foregone conclusion ahead of the final March window that Canada would clinch its World Cup spot, but after a 1-0 away defeat to Costa Rica delayed the celebrations, Sunday's home matchup against Jamaica was the stuff dreams are made of.
The Canadians left nothing to chance in a dominant performance eventually taking a 4-0 victory that could have been even more lopsided than that. Larin and Tajon Buchanan each scored to make it 2-0 at the halftime break before the party really started when a strike from Junior Hoilett and an own goal added the late insurance. That made it official, as the Les Rouges players got to celebrate the historic accomplishment in front of a packed house at BMO Field in Toronto. It doesn't get much better than that.