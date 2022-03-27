Canada qualify to Qatar 2022 World Cup | CAN 4, JAM 0

The Canadian men's national team have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, recording a 4-0 victory over Jamaica at a festive BMO Field on Sunday, marking their return to international soccer's biggest event for the first time since 1986.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan each found the scoresheet in the first half, with a strike from Junior Hoilett and a late own goal also pacing Les Rouges, making for a stress-free effort as head coach John Herdman's group finished off their bid for history.

Canada were all over the visitors from the opening whistle, culminating with Larin's opener in the 13th minute. The 26-year-old Beşiktaş striker ran onto a through ball from Stephen Eustáquio and converted a clinical finish to the far post.

Les Rouges didn't let up, continuing to pile on the pressure in the aftermath of the opener. After several near misses, Buchanan added Canada's second just before the halftime whistle, controlling a deflected cross from Jonathan David right in front of goal and cashing home a close-range strike.