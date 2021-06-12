Recap: Haiti 0, Canada 1

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

Canada have one foot in Concacaf's octagonal stage of World Cup qualifying, having secured a 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday evening at Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince.

Cyle Larin's first-half goal was the difference in Leg One of the Second Round series, with Les Rouges now holding the aggregate advantage before the all-decisive second leg gets played June 15 at SeatGeek Stadium, the former home of Chicago Fire FC.

After a dicey start to the match that saw a yellow card given as soon as the 2nd minute, Larin broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Jonathan Osorio sent in a cross from the right flank. The Toronto FC midfielder's ball bounced across the Haitian six-yard box and onto the foot of the former Orlando City SC forward, who tapped into an empty net.

Johny Placide kept Les Grenadiers in the game early in the second half by stopping Jonathan David's breakaway opportunity. The Lille OSC striker tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper, but Haiti's captain extended an arm and denied Canada's attempt at an insurance goal.

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a big save of his own a few seconds later when Haiti striker Frantzdy Pierrot tried his luck with a bicycle kick from the penalty spot. The Guingamp forward managed to send the ball toward the upper left-hand corner, but Borjan pawed Pierrot's shot out for a corner.

Les Rouges kept fighting fire with fire by attacking Haiti even late in the game. Alphonso Davies created a foul and a free-kick opportunity in the 88th minute after his run was abruptly stopped by a standing tackle from Jems Geffrard. Placide once again denied a second Canadian goal, this time from defender Scott Kennedy.

Haiti received a free-kick opportunity at the very end of stoppage time. Borjan made an easy save near the penalty spot before the referee ended the first 90 minutes of the home-and-home series, giving head coach John Herdman's team a dream result.

Goals

  • 14' — CAN — Cyle Larin

Advertising

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Canada understands that this is a home-and-home series, but they’ll be happy that the monkey is officially off their backs. Les Rouges finally got revenge against Haiti after their emotional 3-2 loss back at the 2019 Gold Cup. With an away goal in their back pockets, the Canadians will head to Chicago for Leg Two, holding the advantage while trying to punch their ticket to the octagonal stage.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Canada were aggressive from the get-go and took the lead only 14 minutes in. Cyle Larin tapped in a cross from Jonathan Osorio to find the opening and game-winning goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Cyle Larin found Canada's lone goal. It wasn't the flashiest strike from the Besiktas forward, but it was remarkably important.

Next Up

  • CAN: Tuesday, June 15 vs. Haiti | 9 pm ET (Paramount +, OneSoccer) | World Cup Qualifying, Second Round
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Canada Haiti

Advertising

Related Stories

Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti
Canada's new generation sees opportunity, past demons in World Cup qualifying playoff with Haiti
Haiti vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti
"There's going to be urgency": Austin FC end early-season road marathon on high note

"There's going to be urgency": Austin FC end early-season road marathon on high note
Recap: Haiti 0, Canada 1
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Recap: Haiti 0, Canada 1
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Austin FC 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Austin FC 1
St Louis CITY SC unveil new stadium seat design renderings 

St Louis CITY SC unveil new stadium seat design renderings 
Raul Ruidiaz's Copa America snub gives Seattle Sounders summertime boost

Raul Ruidiaz's Copa America snub gives Seattle Sounders summertime boost
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 85th minute
0:29

SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 85th minute
SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 77th minute
0:20

SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 77th minute
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.