Recap: Haiti 0, Canada 1

Cyle Larin's first-half goal was the difference in Leg One of the Second Round series, with Les Rouges now holding the aggregate advantage before the all-decisive second leg gets played June 15 at SeatGeek Stadium, the former home of Chicago Fire FC .

Canada have one foot in Concacaf's octagonal stage of World Cup qualifying, having secured a 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday evening at Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince.

After a dicey start to the match that saw a yellow card given as soon as the 2nd minute, Larin broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Jonathan Osorio sent in a cross from the right flank. The Toronto FC midfielder's ball bounced across the Haitian six-yard box and onto the foot of the former Orlando City SC forward, who tapped into an empty net.

Johny Placide kept Les Grenadiers in the game early in the second half by stopping Jonathan David's breakaway opportunity. The Lille OSC striker tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper, but Haiti's captain extended an arm and denied Canada's attempt at an insurance goal.

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a big save of his own a few seconds later when Haiti striker Frantzdy Pierrot tried his luck with a bicycle kick from the penalty spot. The Guingamp forward managed to send the ball toward the upper left-hand corner, but Borjan pawed Pierrot's shot out for a corner.

Les Rouges kept fighting fire with fire by attacking Haiti even late in the game. Alphonso Davies created a foul and a free-kick opportunity in the 88th minute after his run was abruptly stopped by a standing tackle from Jems Geffrard. Placide once again denied a second Canadian goal, this time from defender Scott Kennedy.