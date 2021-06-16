Recap: Canada 3, Haiti 0

Canada is heading to the Octagonal. With a 3-0 win and a 4-0 aggregate score against Haiti, the Canadian men's national team have qualified for the final stage of World Cup Qualifying for the first time since 1997.

Despite only needing a draw to advance, Canada applied the pressure to try and break the deadlock early. Canada's biggest chance of the first half came from a triple effort by Jonathan David. Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger, a native of Montreal who filled in for captain Johnny Placide due to visa issues, saved all three of the Lille striker's shots from inside the six-yard box.

Canada continued to threaten the Haitians but the visitors kept resisting. Steven Vitoria thought he had opened the score for his country with a powerful header from a corner kick but Carlens Arcus cleared the ball off the line to keep the game scoreless at halftime.

Haiti gifted Canada the opening goal with a costly mistake that led to an own goal. Kevin Lafrance passed back toward his goalkeeper but Duverger fumbled and couldn't make his clearance in time. The ball slowly rolled inside the net as Duverger held his head in his hands in disbelief.

Les Rouges wanted to add a proper goal to the tally and finally found one at the 74th minute. Cyle Larin muscled off the last Haitian defenders before heading through on goal. The former Orlando City striker's shot hit Duverger but rolled in to give the Canadians a 2-0 scoreline on the night and a 3-0 aggregate lead.