2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw: Canada learn opponents

The Canadian men’s national team learned their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw result Thursday night and will feature in Group B alongside Honduras, El Salvador and Curaçao.

MLS pause

MLS will pause regular-season play from June 15-24 for the Gold Cup group stage, which runs from June 14-24.

The Gold Cup knockout stages will take place on the following dates:

Quarterfinals: June 28-29

June 28-29 Semifinals: July 2

July 2 Final: July 6

MLS stadiums

Of the 14 venues (13 in the United States, one in Canada) selected to host Gold Cup games, seven are MLS stadiums.

BC Place | Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Dignity Health Sports Park | LA Galaxy

Energizer Park | St. Louis CITY SC

PayPal Park | San Jose Earthquakes

Q2 Stadium | Austin FC

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston Dynamo FC

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego FC

Final pre-World Cup tournament

This summer's event will be Canada's last official tournament before co-hosting the FIFA 2026 World Cup next year along with the United States and Mexico.

It also provides a measuring stick of the progress made under head coach Jesse Marsch. The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss took over the program last May, guiding Les Rougues to third-place finishes at the 2024 Copa América and 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.