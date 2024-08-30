360 View: Portland-Seattle thriller awaits, playoff pressure mounts

Hello there, beautiful people! Welcome back to 360 View with yours truly, Kevin Egan.
There are some serious 'back to school' vibes around MLS Matchday 30, and I love it. Some teams have come roaring out of the Leagues Cup break, totally transformed from early-season form, and now have a real shot to hit the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with momentum.
Three races are going on:
- The Supporters Shield
- The scramble for a top-four finish
- The frantic dash to simply secure playoff soccer.
This is where Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in "Dumb and Dumber" joins us with hope for 28 of 29 teams… "So you’re saying there’s a chance?!" Yes, every team in MLS, except the San Jose Earthquakes, has a chance to dream of late-season magic.
In the East, JUST TWO POINTS separate ninth from 15th place. That’s right, seven teams are fighting for maybe just one final place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
St. Louis CITY may be a stretch at 10 points off ninth in the Western Conference, but with new signings and a newfound swagger, I’m not willing to write off last season’s best in the West just yet. 'Yet' being the key word! Sunday’s clash with West leaders LA Galaxy is make-or-break time.
- WHEN: Sunday, 2:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX/FOX Deportes, TSN
What a massive game for both clubs!
I think it’s win or bust for St. Louis at this point. They’re 10 points adrift of ninth-place Austin FC, so it’s already a really tough ask. They likely need 20 points from a possible 24 available to give themselves a chance of sneaking into the Wild Card match.
The positive for the Galaxy is there’s an undeniable confidence and bravado about their performance, one that’s enhanced by the introduction of Marco Reus. The three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year was every bit as good as you’d expect last week, springing from the bench against Atlanta United, and bagging a debut goal and an assist.
On air, I joked with former Galaxy star Sacha Kljestan about his claim that the five-time MLS Cup champions didn’t need Reus. Sacha’s response was balanced, saying "I’m still not sure they needed him. But when you can add that much quality, why not? You could see the instant quality when he came in. He was calm. He made the right decisions. And in the big moments, he stood up."
Now, in a must-win game for both teams, Marco Reus faces his longtime teammate, St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki. Reus and Bürki played together 142 times while at Borussia Dortmund. Two BVB legends!
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass
Last season, this fixture brought out one of the best Chicago Fire performances in years – a 4-1 win over Inter Miami that had Soldier Field bouncing with infectious energy. Like last year, Lionel Messi likely won’t play due to injury. But we're still set for a high-stakes match in the Windy City.
Last weekend, Chicago proved they’re here to compete down the stretch. Frank Klopas’ men showed incredible resolve and character to come from two goals down, taking a 2-2 draw at New York City FC. Hugo Cuypers scored his 10th goal of the season, and Brian Gutiérrez put his hometown team on his back, looking like a 30-year-old vet by slotting home a 94th-minute penalty for a crucial draw.
Now, with eight games remaining, and the Fire among a loaded pack of teams hunting for the East's ninth and final playoff spot, the Men In Red must produce against Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami.
Last weekend, Inter Miami proved their class against the reigning Shield winners, winning 2-0 vs. FC Cincinnati even after Tomás Avilés was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute. Right now, with Messi slowly returning to full team training, there is no reason to doubt them.
Particular praise must be lobbed Tata Martino’s way. Bradley Wright-Phillips claimed on Apple TV that Inter Miami look "rejuvenated, rested and really sharp." That’s quality management. Sacha chimed in on the early tempo Miami set, saying "it was all-out attack, pressure, pressing high, winning tackles, and an all-round desire and will to win." Again, the manager deserves huge praise for handling a squad with world-class veterans blended with high-potential talents.
Miami will give you chances. Last Saturday’s 2-0 win was their first clean sheet in 11 MLS games. The issue is up the other end, where Miami are like giddy kids in a playground, all having fun, with seemingly endless energy levels. I include the 37-year-old Luis Suárez, who looks as hungry as ever. 'El Pistolero' hit an early brace last week and now has 14 MLS goals this season, three off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. Suárez has been exceptional, especially considering Miami haven't skipped a beat in the absence of Messi.
If Chicago spring an upset at Soldier Field, it adds fuel to an already roasting hot Supporters' Shield race. But if Miami win, we may seriously start talking about a new MLS regular-season points record.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass
Let’s gooooo! This match is set to be absolutely ridiculous, in the very best way possible.
It’s been a minute since both the Timbers and the Sounders have been good at the same time. Last year, Portland missed the playoffs. In 2022, both missed out. But it's not too long ago when they traded MLS Cup appearances.
Right now, they’re certainly not in the MLS elite category. But both are a fun watch and have been scoring goals for fun (except when Seattle play their kryptonite LAFC). Best of all, these teams can’t stand each other. For both, fourth in the West is a realistic goal, as is gaining home-field advantage in the playoffs. To be honest, with the way RSL have stumbled lately, I wouldn’t rule out third in the West.
I say both teams score for fun, but Portland do so consistently. The Timbers are the highest scorers in the West with 54 goals. Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez and Evander have combined for 38 of those goals. They can be irresistible. Unfortunately, Mora and Rodríguez are serving suspensions on Saturday.
Just like Miami, Portland also give teams a chance. They’re fourth in the West in goals allowed, meaning their games are always drama-filled! That’s good news for Seattle and Jordan Morris.
Morris hit double-digits last week with his goal against Minnesota, and our two-time Golden Boot winner BWP likes what Morris is doing when "staying within the width of the goal. This is where he’ll find goals. I’ve complained that he stays on the wings too much. It looks to me like he’s taken the responsibility of being the 9. It was a complete 9 performance against the Loons."
In the race for home-field advantage, this game is enormous. My bet is this episode of Portland-Seattle will be a thriller!