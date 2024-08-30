360 View: Portland-Seattle thriller awaits, playoff pressure mounts

St. Louis CITY may be a stretch at 10 points off ninth in the Western Conference, but with new signings and a newfound swagger, I’m not willing to write off last season’s best in the West just yet. 'Yet' being the key word! Sunday’s clash with West leaders LA Galaxy is make-or-break time.

In the East, JUST TWO POINTS separate ninth from 15th place. That’s right, seven teams are fighting for maybe just one final place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This is where Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in "Dumb and Dumber" joins us with hope for 28 of 29 teams… "So you’re saying there’s a chance?!" Yes, every team in MLS, except the San Jose Earthquakes , has a chance to dream of late-season magic.

There are some serious 'back to school' vibes around MLS Matchday 30, and I love it. Some teams have come roaring out of the Leagues Cup break, totally transformed from early-season form, and now have a real shot to hit the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with momentum.

It’s also now or never for LA Galaxy in the Supporters’ Shield race. The Galaxy may sit second overall, but don’t let your eyes fool you. They’re four points off Miami and have played an extra game. I expect LAFC and Columbus , teams with multiple games in hand, to leapfrog the Galaxy pretty soon.

I think it’s win or bust for St. Louis at this point. They’re 10 points adrift of ninth-place Austin FC , so it’s already a really tough ask. They likely need 20 points from a possible 24 available to give themselves a chance of sneaking into the Wild Card match.

Now, in a must-win game for both teams, Marco Reus faces his longtime teammate, St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki . Reus and Bürki played together 142 times while at Borussia Dortmund. Two BVB legends!

On air, I joked with former Galaxy star Sacha Kljestan about his claim that the five-time MLS Cup champions didn’t need Reus. Sacha’s response was balanced, saying "I’m still not sure they needed him. But when you can add that much quality, why not? You could see the instant quality when he came in. He was calm. He made the right decisions. And in the big moments, he stood up."

The positive for the Galaxy is there’s an undeniable confidence and bravado about their performance, one that’s enhanced by the introduction of Marco Reus . The three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year was every bit as good as you’d expect last week, springing from the bench against Atlanta United , and bagging a debut goal and an assist.

Now, with eight games remaining, and the Fire among a loaded pack of teams hunting for the East's ninth and final playoff spot, the Men In Red must produce against Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami.

Last weekend, Chicago proved they’re here to compete down the stretch. Frank Klopas’ men showed incredible resolve and character to come from two goals down, taking a 2-2 draw at New York City FC . Hugo Cuypers scored his 10th goal of the season, and Brian Gutiérrez put his hometown team on his back, looking like a 30-year-old vet by slotting home a 94th-minute penalty for a crucial draw.

Last season, this fixture brought out one of the best Chicago Fire performances in years – a 4-1 win over Inter Miami that had Soldier Field bouncing with infectious energy. Like last year, Lionel Messi likely won’t play due to injury. But we're still set for a high-stakes match in the Windy City.

Last weekend, Inter Miami proved their class against the reigning Shield winners, winning 2-0 vs. FC Cincinnati even after Tomás Avilés was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute. Right now, with Messi slowly returning to full team training, there is no reason to doubt them.

Particular praise must be lobbed Tata Martino’s way. Bradley Wright-Phillips claimed on Apple TV that Inter Miami look "rejuvenated, rested and really sharp." That’s quality management. Sacha chimed in on the early tempo Miami set, saying "it was all-out attack, pressure, pressing high, winning tackles, and an all-round desire and will to win." Again, the manager deserves huge praise for handling a squad with world-class veterans blended with high-potential talents.

Miami will give you chances. Last Saturday’s 2-0 win was their first clean sheet in 11 MLS games. The issue is up the other end, where Miami are like giddy kids in a playground, all having fun, with seemingly endless energy levels. I include the 37-year-old Luis Suárez, who looks as hungry as ever. 'El Pistolero' hit an early brace last week and now has 14 MLS goals this season, three off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. Suárez has been exceptional, especially considering Miami haven't skipped a beat in the absence of Messi.