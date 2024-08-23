360 View: Can LA Galaxy or FC Cincinnati catch Inter Miami?

Hello there, beautiful people! It's been a minute, hasn't it? Welcome back to 360 View with yours truly, Kevin Egan.
While I'm so excited to host our Apple TV coverage of the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, MLS regular-season games return on Saturday. We’ll be juggling a 12-match slate on #MLS360.
As a reminder: We’re witnessing the greatest-ever Supporters’ Shield race, with six classy teams all having a chance of topping the charts. They're also chasing home-field advantage for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
If you need a Shield refresher…
- Inter Miami are in the driver's seat with a four-point lead over second-place place LA Galaxy.
- With only nine games remaining, the Herons are favorites to win a Shield for the first time, especially with Lionel Messi getting closer to full fitness.
- The issue? Miami's schedule is tougher than most. They have five away games, including trips to New York City FC and Columbus.
- Columbus and LAFC already have games in hand, and that'll only increase with them not featuring this weekend in MLS.
- I'm convinced this race will continue through Decision Day on October 19.
Before Columbus and LAFC battle it out in the Leagues Cup final, let's dive into four other 'Big Six' teams who return to MLS play on Saturday.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
Since Lionel Messi represented Argentina at Copa América, Inter Miami have played seven games without him. This was supposed to be the stage of the season that Miami stumbled. Nope! Anything but.
In fact, Tata Martino's men picked up six wins from those seven games sans Messi before Leagues Cup. Eighteen points from a possible 21! Phenomenal.
Here's the big fat BUT. Their one loss wasn't just a loss. It was a humiliation: A 6-1 thumping at the hands of this weekend's opponent, FC Cincinnati. That match was July 6, and the Orange & Blue were sitting pretty at the summit.
A lot has changed since then. Cincinnati have endured a mini disaster, losing three straight MLS games before Leagues Cup. Cincy shipped goals for fun with Matt Miazga out injured and Miles Robinson on international duty. Back-to-back home losses to Charlotte and Chicago were as uncharacteristic as it gets.
Cincy suffered the type of fall you can't recover from in a race as tight as this… unless they pull off their biggest win of the season on Saturday. Pat Noonan's men know they must win at Miami to retain their Supporters' Shield crown. A loss means they're cooked, sitting eight points adrift with eight to play. A draw means they're hanging on by a thread. A win and all of a sudden Lucho Acosta & Co. are cooking!
This will be a completely different game than last month's 6-1 beating. Miami will have new center back David Martínez available, as well as two goalscorers who missed the clash at TQL in Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez. For Cincinnati, I'd expect Nigerian international center back Chidozie Awaziem to see his first MLS minutes, while new striker Niko Gioacchini also likely factors in. One man who won't be seen as much on TV is Noonan. Cincinnati manager's was issued a red card against Chicago on July 17 and will be suspended for this match.
This is the ultimate 'six-pointer' in the Supporters' Shield race, and I'm so excited that we'll have all the drama play out on #MLS360.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
Two of the biggest clubs in MLS collide in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and the stars will most certainly be out – literally. LA Galaxy and Atlanta United both made blockbuster moves during the summer transfer window, respectively signing Marco Reus and Alexey Miranchuk, and both are available for this clash.
It's also a huge game for both clubs, for different reasons.
While Atlanta United are ninth in the Eastern Conference and clinging onto a playoff position, LA Galaxy are operating at a different level this season. Greg Vanney's men have eyes locked on the Supporters' Shield crown.
The Galaxy are still the global juggernaut for MLS, a recognizable brand known for championships and luring top stars. But that allure will only last so long, especially when your flashy neighbors in downtown LA keep making headlines for all the right reasons. The Galaxy feel they desperately need to take that spotlight away from LAFC and shine it back on the men in white.
While the Galaxy have been the standard-setters in MLS, they haven't been crowned Supporters' Shield champions since 2011. They could be within a point of Miami if all goes their way on Saturday.
It's got to be a guessing game for Atlanta United interim coach Rob Valentino trying to decipher which lethal attack the Galaxy will roll out. Reus, the three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year, is now an incredible option. Greg Vanney said this week that Dejan Joveljic is "extremely close" to returning from injury, and then of course you have Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig.
In his introductory press conference, Reus was asked about teaming up with Puig: “You can see straight away the Barcelona school technique. Everything around. I think this will be good, us together, but it’s also important because it is not only me or Riqui. We have a lot of good players on this team. You can only win a championship together and not alone."
Like Cincinnati, the Galaxy will need to win Saturday to lift this year's Supporters' Shield.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
It's now or never for Real Salt Lake. They're fifth in the Supporters' Shield race, nine points adrift of a star-studded Inter Miami squad. I can understand why folks are writing them off. I'm not willing to do that yet.
Firstly, you never write off Pablo Mastroeni. You'd be a fool to do so. The former US international has had an extended break after a shock exit at the Leagues Cup Group Stage, and we can be sure he's used that time to re-focus and re-energize ahead of this final stretch.
Here's why RSL have a chance to upset the odds: They have the most favorable run-in of any side in the Shield conversation. With nine games remaining, RSL will play six of them at home, and all are winnable. RSL's home form this season has been outstanding, winning eight of 11. Their toughest assignment left before the postseason, I'd argue, is a trip to Houston.
The downside is RSL have bid adieu to star winger Andrés Gómez for a reported $11 million. The positive is they've replaced him, and added elsewhere. In Diogo Gonçalves, they've acquired a top-class creator, something they've needed. My broadcast colleague on MLS Season Pass, Eric Krakauer, is a Portuguese-American. He's very familiar with the former Benfica star, saying: "Diogo is such a talented player, and he has the ability to take MLS by storm."
Add in the addition of Polish winger Dominik Marczuk, who already brings a wealth of experience at just 20 years of age, and I think RSL have set themselves up for success.
I truly believe RSL are primed to go on a run. The schedule is in their favor. Find that midseason rhythm and watch out!