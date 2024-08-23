360 View: Can LA Galaxy or FC Cincinnati catch Inter Miami?

Hello there, beautiful people! It's been a minute, hasn't it? Welcome back to 360 View with yours truly, Kevin Egan.

Before Columbus and LAFC battle it out in the Leagues Cup final, let's dive into four other 'Big Six' teams who return to MLS play on Saturday.

As a reminder: We’re witnessing the greatest-ever Supporters’ Shield race, with six classy teams all having a chance of topping the charts. They're also chasing home-field advantage for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

While I'm so excited to host our Apple TV coverage of the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, MLS regular-season games return on Saturday. We’ll be juggling a 12-match slate on #MLS360.

A lot has changed since then. Cincinnati have endured a mini disaster, losing three straight MLS games before Leagues Cup. Cincy shipped goals for fun with Matt Miazga out injured and Miles Robinson on international duty. Back-to-back home losses to Charlotte and Chicago were as uncharacteristic as it gets.

Here's the big fat BUT. Their one loss wasn't just a loss. It was a humiliation: A 6-1 thumping at the hands of this weekend's opponent, FC Cincinnati . That match was July 6, and the Orange & Blue were sitting pretty at the summit.

In fact, Tata Martino's men picked up six wins from those seven games sans Messi before Leagues Cup. Eighteen points from a possible 21! Phenomenal.

Since Lionel Messi represented Argentina at Copa América, Inter Miami have played seven games without him. This was supposed to be the stage of the season that Miami stumbled. Nope! Anything but.

This is the ultimate 'six-pointer' in the Supporters' Shield race, and I'm so excited that we'll have all the drama play out on #MLS360.

This will be a completely different game than last month's 6-1 beating. Miami will have new center back David Martínez available, as well as two goalscorers who missed the clash at TQL in Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez . For Cincinnati, I'd expect Nigerian international center back Chidozie Awaziem to see his first MLS minutes, while new striker Niko Gioacchini also likely factors in. One man who won't be seen as much on TV is Noonan. Cincinnati manager's was issued a red card against Chicago on July 17 and will be suspended for this match.

Cincy suffered the type of fall you can't recover from in a race as tight as this… unless they pull off their biggest win of the season on Saturday. Pat Noonan's men know they must win at Miami to retain their Supporters' Shield crown. A loss means they're cooked, sitting eight points adrift with eight to play. A draw means they're hanging on by a thread. A win and all of a sudden Lucho Acosta & Co. are cooking!

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Saturday, 10:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Two of the biggest clubs in MLS collide in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and the stars will most certainly be out – literally. LA Galaxy and Atlanta United both made blockbuster moves during the summer transfer window, respectively signing Marco Reus and Alexey Miranchuk, and both are available for this clash.

It's also a huge game for both clubs, for different reasons.

While Atlanta United are ninth in the Eastern Conference and clinging onto a playoff position, LA Galaxy are operating at a different level this season. Greg Vanney's men have eyes locked on the Supporters' Shield crown.

The Galaxy are still the global juggernaut for MLS, a recognizable brand known for championships and luring top stars. But that allure will only last so long, especially when your flashy neighbors in downtown LA keep making headlines for all the right reasons. The Galaxy feel they desperately need to take that spotlight away from LAFC and shine it back on the men in white.