360 View: These Decision Day games are appointment viewing

As the host of MLS 360 on Apple TV , I’m buzzing for Decision Day. Our live whip-around show is tailor-made for this manic and chaotic night, and I promise you Saturday will not disappoint.

I can’t believe we’re here already. It feels like just a few weeks ago that BWP, Sacha, Kaylyn and I were laughing throughout a hilarious photoshoot for the show back in January. It certainly feels like just weeks ago Sacha disagreed with BWP about Evander having Landon Donovan MLS MVP quality… or Kaylyn said Luis Suárez would be displaced in the Inter Miami starting XI by Leo Campana by Matchday 3… or BWP was president of the "Vancouver Whitecaps for top-four" push! I make fun because I love these guys, and their analysis all year has been top-notch. I love learning from them each and every week.

In the few hours leading up to #MLS360, I usually throw in the AirPods and drift into my own world to help me prepare for almost five hours of madness. Re-emphasizing the stakes for each team is so important, so that when we bounce from match to match, I can hopefully amplify the importance of each moment. Our brilliant producer, Pedro Ortiz, will usually pop by and we’ll have a quick chat about a few aspects of the show, one of which is the order of match importance on that specific day. In other words: When the games kick off, what stadium are we going to first and why? After that, it’s buckle up and let the fun begin.

Major League Soccer has a habit of making a mockery of those who like to predict outcomes. Decision Day may very well make a fool of me, but I’m going to give this whole predictions game a rattle, and tell you which three games in each conference I think will be the most compelling (and why).