360 View: Can these strikers step up during Matchday 8?

I’m beyond pumped for Matchday 8 this weekend. Why? Because I’ll be doing a lot of interrupting (sorry, Grace) on what is the busiest MLS 360 ever!

Hello there, beautiful people! This is Kevin Egan, host of #MLS360, coming at you with the 360 View.

Let this sink in; This Saturday we’re set to have 12 (!!!) games on at the same time. We have seven matches kicking off just after 7:30 pm ET, including El Tráfico and Inter Miami CF hosting the resurgent Colorado Rapids. Then five more games kick off at 8:30 pm ET, so our goal alert will hit hyper-speed. Bring it on!

As always, we crave and adore your input on the show. If you have any questions before Saturday or throughout the action, use #MLS360 and I’ll do my best to kick ‘em to the crew live on air.

One thought I’ve had before this weekend centers on the importance of the entire squad and, for this piece in particular, strikers who are primed and ready if called upon. I think a theme is developing this season.

There’s no denying that modern-day demands on players are intensifying. If you’re a key player for both club and country, an awful lot is expected of you. Take Denis Bouanga for example. The LAFC star won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi last season, and scored 38 goals in all competitions. A Gabon International, Bouanga played 55 games for club and country. That’s a heavy lift, with a serious amount of air miles clocked!

With a hectic schedule like this, opportunities will present themselves for breakout stars waiting in the wings. The most successful teams can usually point to a hungry squad, and a striker ready to spring into action: Think Christian Ramirez for Columbus last season, with extra-time winning goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against both Orlando and Cincinnati.