2024 MLS Golden Boot: Who are the way-early frontrunners?

Heading into Matchday 10, the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is jam-packed – led by Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango on the assists tiebreaker.

LAFC star Denis Bouanga won the 2023 MLS Golden Boot with 20 goals. He's not in the picture just yet, though that could change in a flash.

Every MLS Golden Boot winner

PLAYER
GOALS
ASSISTS
1. Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
6
4
2. Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
6
3
3. Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls
6
2
4. Christian Benteke - D.C. United
6
1
5. Dejan Joveljic - LA Galaxy
6
1
6. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
5
5
7. Giorgos Giakoumakis - Atlanta United
5
1
8. Evander - Portland Timbers
4
3
9. Rafael Navarro - Colorado Rapids
4
2
10. Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
4
1

Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

1
RSL_Arango_Cristian_HEA_1080x1080
Cristian Arango
Forward · Real Salt Lake

Arango's summer 2023 arrival to Real Salt Lake from Liga MX side Pachuca continues to pay dividends. The Colombian international has racked up a co-league-leading 10 goal contributions (6g/4a), atop the early Golden Boot charge on the assists tiebreaker.

2
MIA_Suarez_Luis_HEA_1080x1080
Luis Suárez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Any early-season talk of Suárez’s potential decline seems downright silly now. The legendary Uruguayan has produced 6g/3a in 534 MLS minutes for Inter Miami, adding four more goal contributions (2g/2a) in four Concacaf Champions Cup matches.

3
RBNY_Morgan_Lewis_HEA_1080x1080
Lewis Morgan
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

Morgan’s resurgent form has helped fuel RBNY’s hot start after his injury-riddled 2023. The Scottish attacker has 6g/2a in eight appearances (six starts), helping New York challenge for first place in the Eastern Conference.

4
DC_Benteke_Christian_HEA_1080x1080
Christian Benteke
Forward · D.C. United

There’s no more dominant aerial threat in MLS than the former Premier League standout and Belgian international. Benteke has started all six of his appearances for D.C. United and scored six times, adding one assist in 540 minutes.

5
LA_Jovelijic_Dejan_HEA_1080x1080
Dejan Joveljic
Forward · LA Galaxy

The most electric attack in MLS might belong to the LA Galaxy, and their Serbian No. 9 is a big reason why. Jovelic has posted 6g/1a in eight appearances (583 minutes), flanked by DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Painstil, with Riqui Puig pulling the strings.

6
MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi, who's won a record 44 combined trophies for club and country, has also been the top goal scorer of various competitions 23 times throughout his legendary career – most notably eight LaLiga Pichichis with FC Barcelona.

And with five goals in as many games this season, Messi's scoring touch is as lethal as ever for Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami.

7
ATL_Giakoumakis_Georgios_HEA_1080x1080
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United

A Golden Boot winner in the Scottish Premier League and the Dutch Eredivisie, Giakoumakis finished just three tallies shy of Bouanga for top honors in MLS last year. He scored 17 non-penalty goals in his debut season with Atlanta United.

This go-around, the Greek international has five goals in four games – including one successful PK.

8
POR_Da_Silva_Ferreira_Evander_HEA_1080x1080
Evander
Midfielder · Portland Timbers

A playmaker at heart, Evander can score with the best of them – as evidenced by four goals in six games this season. The Portland Timbers currently boast the Western Conference's second-best offense (16 goals), boosted by their Brazilian club-record signing.

9
COL_Navarro_Rafael_HEA_1080x1080
Rafael Navarro
Forward · Colorado Rapids

After a fairly quiet first half-year on loan with the Rapids in 2023 (1g/1a in 10 appearances), Navarro has erupted for four goals in eight games.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old notched a brace in Colorado's 3-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes.

10
PHI_Gazdag_Daniel_HEA_1080x1080
Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

It's easy to forget Gazdag's monster 2022 season that saw the Hungarian international score 22 goals, coming just one short of Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar.

Two years later, Philly's star midfielder remains among the league's elite marksmen, producing 4g/1a in seven games.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
