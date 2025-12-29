Toronto FC acquire Brazilian defender Matheus Pereira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired left back Matheus Pereira from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Clube Desportivo Santa Clara, the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old is signed through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

Pereira has 10g/14a in 198 career games, starting with boyhood club Cruzeiro. He has also featured for Guarani Futebol Clube in his native Brazil, before playing with Portuguese sides Futebol Clube de Vizela and CD Santa Clara.

He's logged 86 appearances in Portugal's top flight.

“Matheus is a competitive, attack-minded left back, who has the versatility to also contribute further up the flank,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.

“His acceleration, running capacity and final delivery will be important for us as we look to balance our effectiveness on both sides of the pitch. We are excited to begin working with Matheus and look forward to welcoming him to our city.”