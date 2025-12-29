2026 Soccer Almanac: Most important dates on the North American calendar

That’s not all! There are plenty of other big events for footy fans to mark on their calendars, and we've highlighted them in the rundown below.

It all centers around the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the long-awaited return of Earth’s most eagerly anticipated sporting spectacle this summer. The 1994 tournament in the United States heralded a soccer renaissance, captivating fans from coast to coast and laying the foundation for MLS’s launch in 1996 – and similarly transformative effects are expected this time around.

The start of Major League Soccer’s 31st season is less than two months away, and it will ignite one of the most momentous years in North American soccer history.

A massive 31st season starts when St. Louis CITY SC host Charlotte FC in a Saturday afternoon matinee at Energizer Park, the first of 15 matches featuring all 30 member clubs. Another highlight of opening weekend: Reigning champions Inter Miami CF visit LAFC in a special fixture at historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a bumper crowd is expected to watch Son Heung-Min face Lionel Messi & Co.

North America's top club championship returns. Nine MLS sides will compete against top teams from LIGA MX and other leagues across the continent in a knockout-style bracket with two-legged home-and-home series in each round, save for the one-off championship final on Saturday, May 30. In addition to silverware, prize money, and bragging rights, the winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

It's the starting line for the MLS marathon, when players and coaches report to their respective clubs as preparations for the new season get underway. Many teams leave their local markets in search of mild weather and quiet settings to focus on the hard work of physical and tactical periodization, centered around popular sites in Florida, Arizona and Southern California.

The 111th edition of one of the oldest soccer tournaments in the world kicks off with First Round action; the 16 participating MLS clubs will enter the fray in the Round of 32 (third phase). A field of 80 teams from all tiers of the U.S. soccer pyramid, from amateur levels up to MLS, will vie for a $1 million purse and a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup . To avoid overlap with the FIFA World Cup calendar, this year’s format will feature seven rounds, one fewer than recent editions.

The 14th season of North America’s top-flight women’s professional league gets underway, highlighted by the arrival of two expansion teams, Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC – bringing NWSL to 16 member clubs. Widely hailed as one of the planet’s elite women’s soccer competitions, the NWSL includes 11 MLS venues and several clubs affiliated with MLS siblings.

Meanwhile, two teams from Concacaf (Jamaica and Suriname) will join one team apiece from the African (Congo DR), Asian (Iraq), Oceania (New Caledonia) and South American (Bolivia) confederations in a FIFA intercontinental playoff in Mexico to determine the final two World Cup participants; the survivors will join Groups I and K at the main event.

Four of them will come from Europe, where 16 teams are vying for those spots in UEFA’s playoffs, which involve semifinal and final games across four different ‘paths.’ One of those winners will slot into the USMNT’s World Cup Group D come summer, while another will join the CanMNT in Group B .

While Canada, the United States and most of the rest of the 2026 field are in the final stages of World Cup preparation, six of the 48 slots in the tournament still have yet to be filled, and will be awarded via the high drama of the playoffs during this same international window.

The USMNT will host European giants Belgium and Portugal for high-caliber friendlies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United . Meanwhile, the CanMNT’s match schedule has not yet been finalized.

Under FIFA regulations, national teams have full access to release players from their club teams for camps during this period, which marks the final international window before the summer. It’s a vital opportunity for United States coach Mauricio Pochettino and Canada boss Jesse Marsch to work with their squads before making final decisions about their rosters for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

April 4: Miami Freedom Park debuts

Messi and Inter Miami will cut the ribbon on MLS’s newest soccer-specific stadium with a visit from Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). A 25,000-seat venue at the heart of a $1 billion mixed-use development near Miami International Airport in the city’s urban core, the Herons’ new home ground is the first of three MLS stadiums set to open in consecutive years, including New York City FC’s new home, Etihad Park, arriving in 2027, and Chicago Fire FC’s new downtown stadium set to open in 2028.

May 20-23: Concacaf W Champions Cup knockout stage

Amid explosive growth in women’s soccer around the world, Concacaf launched this competition in 2024, the WoSo equivalent of CCC, and its second-ever champion will be decided in May. NWSL sides Washington Spirit and Gotham FC (who won the inaugural W Champions Cup in Nuevo León, Mexico in May 2025) advanced out of the group stage and will meet Mexican powers Pachuca and Club América, respectively, in semifinal clashes.

The winners advance to the championship game and the losers take part in a third-place match; all four matches will be held at a centralized venue to be announced at a later date. The tournament winners will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup, two new intercontinental tournaments being launched in the coming years.

May 25-July 16: MLS's FIFA World Cup pause

With a record number of MLS players expected to be called up for the World Cup, five MLS stadiums serving as match venues and many other facilities slated as potential host sites for national team base camps, MLS will pause regular-season play for the beloved tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

May 30: Concacaf Champions Cup Final