Lionel Messi sets world record as Inter Miami win Leagues Cup

Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi's legendary career has reached a new pinnacle.

By capturing the 2023 Leagues Cup title with Inter Miami CF, Messi now has 44 combined trophies for club and country. He surpassed former FC Barcelona teammate Dani Alves (43) in that category – ascending the charts eight months after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory.

This world-record moment arrived Saturday night following a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC, which gave way to a 10-9 triumph in penalty kicks. The GOAT scored a Golden Boot-clinching 10th goal at GEODIS Park, continuing his sensational impact since joining the Herons in mid-July.

More to come?

Standing alone as the most decorated player in soccer history, Messi could add even more silverware in the months ahead.

Inter Miami are in the 2023 US Open Cup semifinals and will soon attempt to climb from last in the Eastern Conference table into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Via their Leagues Cup success, Inter Miami are also into the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup with a Round-of-16 bye.

