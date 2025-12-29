LAFC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC

In exchange for the 26-year-old Canadian international, Nashville receive $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), divided between 2026 ($500k) and 2027 ($500k). They also retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.

“Jacob is a versatile, attack-minded player who brings incredible pace and intensity to our group,” said LAFC co-president and general manager, John Thorrington. “He has proven himself at the international level with Canada and enters an important year with big ambitions ahead, hopefully including the World Cup.