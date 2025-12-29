LAFC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LAFC receive: Jacob Shaffelburg
- NSH receive: $1 million GAM, sell-on %
LAFC have acquired forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC, the clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for the 26-year-old Canadian international, Nashville receive $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), divided between 2026 ($500k) and 2027 ($500k). They also retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.
“Jacob is a versatile, attack-minded player who brings incredible pace and intensity to our group,” said LAFC co-president and general manager, John Thorrington. “He has proven himself at the international level with Canada and enters an important year with big ambitions ahead, hopefully including the World Cup.
"Just as important, he is a person of high character, who approaches the game with humility, professionalism, and a team-first mindset. We’re excited to add Jacob to our strong returning core and to welcome him, his wife Robyne, and his children to the LAFC family.”
Shaffelburg is entering his eighth professional season, all in MLS, after starting as a Toronto FC homegrown player. He posted 18g/28a in 168 matches (all competitions) with Nashville and Toronto.
With Canada, Shaffelburg is vying for a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's scored six times in 31 caps.
Shaffleburg joins an LAFC attack headlined by Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga. Meanwhile, Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge are Nashville's main attackers.
LAFC now have two Canadian internationals, having permanently acquired midfielder Mathieu Choinière earlier this offseason. He was previously on loan from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper.
