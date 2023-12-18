Atlanta United re-sign goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Atlanta United have re-signed goalkeeper Quentin Westberg through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

The 37-year-old, who spent more than a decade playing in his native France before joining Toronto FC in 2019, had one clean sheet in six starts for the Five Stripes last season while filling in for the injured Brad Guzan.

A veteran of 74 MLS regular-season games, he alternated back-up duties with compatriot Clément Diop, whose contract option was declined at year's end.

"Quentin is an experienced goalkeeper and we are pleased to re-sign him for the 2024 season," Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "He is a good role model for our club, and with his experience in MLS and Europe, he will continue to add competition to our goalkeeping group."

Westberg's re-signing comes shortly after Atlanta acquired American 'keeper Josh Cohen, a three-time Israeli Premier League champion with UEFA Champions League experience.

Cohen is expected to challenge Guzan for the starting job in 2024, Atlanta's third full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda. They were the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed in last season's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, falling to eventual champions Columbus Crew in Round One.