Red Bull New York sign Joyeux Masanka Bungi on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Red Bull New York have signed defender Joyeux Masanka Bungi on loan from RB Leipzig through June 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old Belgium youth international spent the last year with the German Bundesliga side.

He joined Leipzig’s academy in 2023, tallying 10g/8a in 56 appearances across the U-17 and U-19 levels.

"We’re pleased to welcome Joyeux on loan from RB Leipzig," said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman. "He’s a talented young player with strong technical quality, and we believe this will be an important step in his development while adding to our group."

Before Leipzig, Masanka Bungi played for KRC Genk's academy from 2017-22.

"Joyeux is a talented young player with a strong mentality, and we are looking forward to working with him," said RBNY head coach Michael Bradley. "We are excited to help him continue his development."