Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: 5 best Florida Derbies of Lionel Messi era

The Florida Derby resumes when Orlando City host Inter Miami CF for Matchday 2's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | Apple TV ).

With another one on the docket, let's take a trip down memory lane and spotlight five standout clashes of the Messi era (he's already got six goals in four games against Orlando).

These sides have no shortage of memorable rivalry matchups over the years, particularly since Lionel Messi 's blockbuster 2023 arrival.

Inter Miami ultimately won the Leagues Cup 2023 title for Messi's first major trophy following his stateside arrival.

Orlando wouldn't go down quietly, as César Araújo notched the equalizer just 10 minutes after Messi's opener. But the Herons snatched back a lead they wouldn't relinquish after Josef Martínez converted a 51st-minute penalty kick. That set the stage for Messi's final flourish, which arrived through a 72nd-minute strike that sealed the 3-1 victory.

The Argentine icon put in a vintage performance, starting with the opener just seven minutes into the contest.

Messi's first matchup against Orlando came shortly after his sensational debut, and with high stakes in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Inter Miami 5, Orlando City 0

Date: March 2, 2024

March 2, 2024 Competition: MLS regular season

Messi's most lopsided result against Orlando occurred in this 2024 early-season fixture, which saw the Herons erupt for five goals behind the GOAT and legendary Uruguayan teammate Luis Suárez.

Suárez got it started just four minutes into his third career MLS match, scoring the first of his two goals on the evening, the second of which arrived just seven minutes later.