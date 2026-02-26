Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: 5 best Florida Derbies of Lionel Messi era

The Florida Derby resumes when Orlando City host Inter Miami CF for Matchday 2's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | Apple TV).
These sides have no shortage of memorable rivalry matchups over the years, particularly since Lionel Messi's blockbuster 2023 arrival.
With another one on the docket, let's take a trip down memory lane and spotlight five standout clashes of the Messi era (he's already got six goals in four games against Orlando).
Inter Miami 3, Orlando City 1
- Date: August 2, 2023
- Competition: Leagues Cup, Round of 32
Messi's first matchup against Orlando came shortly after his sensational debut, and with high stakes in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.
The Argentine icon put in a vintage performance, starting with the opener just seven minutes into the contest.
Orlando wouldn't go down quietly, as César Araújo notched the equalizer just 10 minutes after Messi's opener. But the Herons snatched back a lead they wouldn't relinquish after Josef Martínez converted a 51st-minute penalty kick. That set the stage for Messi's final flourish, which arrived through a 72nd-minute strike that sealed the 3-1 victory.
Inter Miami ultimately won the Leagues Cup 2023 title for Messi's first major trophy following his stateside arrival.
Inter Miami 5, Orlando City 0
- Date: March 2, 2024
- Competition: MLS regular season
Messi's most lopsided result against Orlando occurred in this 2024 early-season fixture, which saw the Herons erupt for five goals behind the GOAT and legendary Uruguayan teammate Luis Suárez.
Suárez got it started just four minutes into his third career MLS match, scoring the first of his two goals on the evening, the second of which arrived just seven minutes later.
After Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th minute, Messi got in on the fun with a pair of second-half goals between the 57th and 62nd minutes to cap off the rout.
Inter Miami 0, Orlando City 3
- Date: May 18, 2025
- Competition: MLS regular season
Orlando got their first win over Miami during the Messi era, and did so convincingly last March.
With the regular-season match approaching halftime tied at 0-0, the Lions found their breakthrough via a 43rd-minute breakaway strike from Luis Muriel. They never gave up the lead after that, snapping Miami's four-match unbeaten streak against their in-state rivals that spanned two years.
Marco Pašalić doubled Orlando's lead in the 53rd minute before Dagur Thorhallsson provided an insurance tally in second-half stoppage time.
Orlando City 4, Inter Miami 1
- Date: August 10, 2025
- Competition: MLS regular season
Orlando completed the regular-season double over Inter Miami just three months later, topping the Messi-less Herons by a 4-1 scoreline at Inter&Co Stadium.
The match got off to a roaring start, as Muriel and Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright swapped goals in the first five minutes.
But it was all Orlando from there, as Muriel found his brace on 50 minutes before Martín Ojeda made it 3-1 in the 58th minute. Pašalić added the fourth for good measure, giving the Lions bragging rights.
Inter Miami 3, Orlando City 1
- Date: August 27, 2025
- Competition: Leagues Cup 2025 semifinals
Orlando couldn't complete the 2025 season sweep, as Messi again played the catalyst in this Leagues Cup showdown that guaranteed Miami a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Pašalić handed the Lions the opener just before halftime, but the GOAT went to work from there. Messi leveled from the penalty spot in the 77th minute, then bagged the game-winner in the 88th before Telasco Segovia sealed the 3-1 result.
While Miami lost the Leagues Cup final at Seattle Sounders FC, they went on a memorable end-of-season run and became MLS Cup 2025 champions.