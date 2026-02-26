San Diego FC sign Pablo Sisniega to contract extenstion

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

San Diego FC have signed goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2027-28, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Mexico native joined San Diego ahead of their 2025 expansion season. He has since made 12 appearances, including four matches in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“Pablo has been a key player for us on and off the field, and we’re happy to extend him and keep him and his family in San Diego,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

“He has demonstrated that he can perform in big moments and is an important piece of our goalkeeping group, exemplifying strong leadership and pushing the standards of the group every day.”

Before signing with San Diego, Sisniega also played at LAFC and Charlotte FC. In his MLS career, he has totaled 49 appearances and recorded eight clean sheets.