Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, stream World Cup Group B opener

The moment is finally here: Canada host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto for their Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown, continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He could feature later in the tournament, with Group B matches on the horizon in Vancouver vs. Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24).

Jesse Marsch's side also hopes to check off an important milestone by earning the program's first World Cup point (win or draw).

After snapping a 36-year drought by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Canada face heightened expectations as tournament co-hosts.

FIFA World Ranking: 64

64 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Like Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina are chasing their first-ever knockout stage berth at the World Cup.

The Dragons previously made their World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, earning a historic win vs. Iran after opening with defeats vs. Argentina and Nigeria.

For their World Cup return at North America 2026, Bosnia and Herzegovina booked their ticket as the UEFA playoff Path A winner. New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević scored the decisive penalty kick to eliminate Italy.