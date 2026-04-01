New England Revolution homegrown STUNS Italy, sends Bosnia to World Cup

Bajraktarević went the full 120 minutes for Bosnia & Herzegovina, then sealed the 4-1 shootout victory after the sides battled to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Playoff Path A final.

The 21-year-old winger scored the game-winning penalty kick against four-time World Cup champions Italy, sending his country to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the process.

New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević provided arguably the biggest moment in Bosnia & Herzegovina soccer history on Tuesday.

Bajraktarević spent 2022-24 with New England before moving to Eredivisie powerhouse and UEFA Champions League regulars PSV Eindhoven for reportedly up to $6 million and a sell-on fee.

Although Bajraktarević has 14 caps with Bosnia, the Wisconsin native originally represented the United States before filing a one-time switch of association. He also featured for several US youth international teams while developing in New England's academy pipeline.

With Bajraktarević's heroics, Bosnia complete Group B at the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada, Switzerland and Qatar. They'll meet Canada on June 12 at Toronto FC's BMO Field in one of the tournament's first matches.