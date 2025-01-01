2022 MLS All-Star Week events

MLS ALL-STAR WEEK SCHEDULE

2022 MLS All-Star Week will brings music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to the Twin Cities from August 8 to 10.

THREE GREAT SOCCER EVENTS

The best players from MLS, LIGA MX, and MLS NEXT feature in three great events.

2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
2022 MLS All-Star Game
PARTY TIME!

THREE CONCERTS

Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid rocked the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target. Concert highlights

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Visit the FREE fan zone on the Great Lawn at Allianz Field for activities for all ages and a free concert by NUR-D. Learn more

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Visit the FREE fan zone on the Great Lawn at Allianz Field for activities for all ages and a free concert by Tinashe. Learn more

MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE TWIN CITIES

CELEBRATING INCLUSION & EQUALITY

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola

The 7th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game is a matchup of Unified Sports® West versus the East All-Star soccer teams. Both teams include individuals with intellectual disabilities and without intellectual disabilities. Learn more

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target

MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans to give back to the Twin Cities. Volunteers packed 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need. Learn more

Hometown Heroes Showcase

MLS celebrates and honors the work of four innovative and impactful leaders making positive change in the Twin Cities. Learn more

MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day

MLS and partners unveil a new soccer mini-pitch at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Learn more

DRESS LIKE AN ALL-STAR

Check out the shirts, hats, scarves and other cool gear available for fans. Shop now!

TICKETS & TV INFO

Concert

  • Tickets
  • No streaming or TV; only way to watch is to attend

Skills Challenge

  • Tickets
  • Watch on ESPN2, TUDN, TSN or TVA Sports

MLS NEXT game

  • Free!
  • Watch on Twitter, mlssocer.com and MLS app

Special Olympics Unified game

  • Free!
  • Watch on ESPN3

All-Star Game

  • Tickets
  • Watch on ESPN, Univision, TSN or TVA Sports