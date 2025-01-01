2022 MLS All-Star Week will brings music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to the Twin Cities from August 8 to 10.
MLS ALL-STAR WEEK SCHEDULE
THREE GREAT SOCCER EVENTS
The best players from MLS, LIGA MX, and MLS NEXT feature in three great events.
Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
MLS takes on the LIGA MX All-Stars in five different skill challenges.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game pres. by Allstate
Watch 44 of the best young players in MLS NEXT.
All-Star Game pres. by Target
The best of MLS match up against the best of LIGA MX.
PARTY TIME!
THREE CONCERTS
MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target
Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid rocked the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target. Concert highlights
Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola
Visit the FREE fan zone on the Great Lawn at Allianz Field for activities for all ages and a free concert by NUR-D. Learn more
Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola
Visit the FREE fan zone on the Great Lawn at Allianz Field for activities for all ages and a free concert by Tinashe. Learn more
MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE TWIN CITIES
CELEBRATING INCLUSION & EQUALITY
Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola
The 7th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game is a matchup of Unified Sports® West versus the East All-Star soccer teams. Both teams include individuals with intellectual disabilities and without intellectual disabilities. Learn more
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans to give back to the Twin Cities. Volunteers packed 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need. Learn more
Hometown Heroes Showcase
MLS celebrates and honors the work of four innovative and impactful leaders making positive change in the Twin Cities. Learn more
MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day
MLS and partners unveil a new soccer mini-pitch at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Learn more
DRESS LIKE AN ALL-STAR
MLS All-Star Jersey
Wear the same shirt as MLS All-Stars! Shop for an authentic or replica jersey in your size. Youth sizes available.