MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase celebrates, honors Twin City community impact leaders

The Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center is a non-profit and mental health services organization committed to traditional ways of being and support of Native women and their families. Founded in 1984, MIWRC provides a broad range of programs designed to educate and empower Native women and their families, and to inform and assist those who work providing services to the community. MIWRC is located in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis, which has the third largest urban American Indian population in the U.S.

"I am both humbled and honored that the work of the employees at Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center is being recognized by an organization such as Major League Soccer,” Miakonda Cummings said. “Our employees go above and beyond to serve the community on many different levels of need, from behavioral and mental health to sexual assault outreach and unsheltered work. At MIWRC, we center around culture and identity development at the foundation of our work. Much of the work we do is service to community healing generations of trauma. To be recognized for this work of service is an honor for our entire team.”