Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT today announced the 45 players selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The game will provide a world-class experience for the best young players in North America to showcase their talent on a national stage. Two teams will compete in an East vs. West format.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

EAST
Coaches: Javier Morales (MIA) & Rob Becerra (NE)
#
NAME
CLUB
AGE
2
Alem, Ignacio
D.C.
16
3
Bajraktarevic, Esmir
New England
17
4
Boatwright, Israel
Miami
17
5
Bouffard, Thomas
Montréal
17
6
Romero, Brian
Charlotte
16
7
Cobb, Noah
Atlanta
17
8
Cremaschi, Benjamin
Miami
17
9
DeLibera, Giorgio
Columbus
17
10
Estrela, Bento
New York
16
11
Garcia, David
Cincinnati
18
12
Granados, Alejandro
Orlando
16
13
Grant, Malachi
Atlanta
16
14
Griffith, Colin
PDA
18
15
Krueger, Daniel
Philadelphia
16
1
Lapkes, Stanislav
Columbus
16
16
Loyola, Favian
Orlando
17
17
Panayotou, Jack
New England
18
19
Pearlman, Adam
Toronto
17
18
Rick, Andrew
Philadelphia
16
20
Rossi, Diego
New York City
17
21
Thomas, Kobi
Miami
17
22
Zambrano-Delgado, Marcos
Philadelphia
17
WEST
Coaches: Jeremy Hall (MIN) & Antonio Medina (SF Glens)
#
NAME
CLUB
AGE
2
Alcala, Alejandro
LA
17
3
Aquino, Christopher
Seattle
16
4
Bazan, Edgar
Kansas City
16
1
Beaudry, Adam
Colorado
16
5
Carrillo, Alejandro
Nashville
17
6
Chavarria, Kevin
Colorado
17
7
Gherasimencov, Mihail
Vancouver
17
8
Gitau, Andre
Houston
15
9
Gonzalez, Anthony
Austin
17
10
Hawkins, Stuart
Seattle
16
11
Henry, Gershon
Salt Lake
16
12
Jamison, Bryce
Barca Residency Academy
16
13
Lee, Marcus
Cal United Strikers
16
14
Leatherman, Carlos
Minnesota
17
15
Medina, Cruz
San Jose
16
16
Molina, Malachi
Dallas
16
17
Moyado, Bryan
LAFC
17
19
Murray, Drew
San Jose
17
18
Ochoa, Emmanuel
San Jose
17
20
Rodriguez Andrade, Kevin
San Francisco Glens
17
21
Shaul, Ian
Portland
16
22
Tsunehara, Roka
De Anza Force
16
23
Volmar, Fritz
St. Louis
17

Player selection

Twenty-eight of the 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the inaugural rosters, with Inter Miami CF, Philadelphia Union, and San Jose Earthquakes leading the way with three selections apiece. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Blaine: Barca Residency Academy, De Anza Force, PDA, Strikers, and the San Francisco Glens.

Additionally, three 2021-22 MLS NEXT Most Valuable Players presented by adidas are also represented on the roster: Roka Tsunehara of De Anza Force (U16), Bryan Moyado of LAFC (U17), and Colin Griffith of PDA (U19).

The 45 players were chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

 All-Star Week

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week, with a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of matchday. The players will be fully integrated into MLS All-Star Week festivities while training and competing in their own All-Star Game.

MLS All-Star Game
