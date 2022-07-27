Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT today announced the 45 players selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The game will provide a world-class experience for the best young players in North America to showcase their talent on a national stage. Two teams will compete in an East vs. West format.

Player selection

Twenty-eight of the 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the inaugural rosters, with Inter Miami CF, Philadelphia Union, and San Jose Earthquakes leading the way with three selections apiece. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Blaine: Barca Residency Academy, De Anza Force, PDA, Strikers, and the San Francisco Glens.

Additionally, three 2021-22 MLS NEXT Most Valuable Players presented by adidas are also represented on the roster: Roka Tsunehara of De Anza Force (U16), Bryan Moyado of LAFC (U17), and Colin Griffith of PDA (U19).

The 45 players were chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

All-Star Week