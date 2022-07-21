Skills Challenge

2022 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

2022 MLS All-Star Week will brings music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to the Twin Cities from Monday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 10.

The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target, matchday fan activations, entertainment offerings, and more.

2022 All-Star Week Event Merchandise: Fans in the Twin Cities can find All-Star branded product at various local retailers including Dicks Sporting Goods, Target and Minnesota United’s team store at Allianz Field starting Aug. 8. There will also be a retail truck will be featured at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target, MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola and on match day at the stadium.

MONDAY
August 8
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target

MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target are teaming up with fans to give back to the Twin Cities. Volunteers will work to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need. Meals will be distributed through Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland. All participants will enjoy a family-friendly celebration with food, music, entertainment, and games.

ASW22-140500-Concert-901 - Concert Ticket Promo_Khalid_ V2_16x9

MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target

Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid will take center stage at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target. Rising talent and Twin Cities based singer Miloe is set to perform as the opening act.

TUESDAY
August 9

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages with interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, and free giveaways. Coca-Cola will feature Beats, Cleats and Eats activations including special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments.

skills-challenge-2022-generic
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

The rivalry between MLS vs. LIGA MX will reach a new level as the two leagues face off in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. The event will include five competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Passing Challenge presented by Bounty; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both Leagues to be a force for positive change in local communities.

MATCHDAY!
August 10
Wednesday

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate 

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide 44 of the best young players in North America with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week by being selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will compete in an East vs. West format.

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola

MLS WORKS in partnership with ESPN, Special Olympics and Coca-Cola will come together to host the 7th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game. In an effort to promote an environment of social inclusion, the Unified Sports® West and East All-Star soccer teams, comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympic athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) will play in an 11 v. 11 competitive match, outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas, with MLS Greats serving as celebrity coaches.

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages with interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, and free giveaways. Coca-Cola will feature Beats, Cleats and Eats activations including special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments.

ASG_22_BestvsBest_generic_3
2022 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

MLS ALL-STARS

vs

LIGA MX ALL-STARS

