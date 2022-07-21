2022 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

The rivalry between MLS vs. LIGA MX will reach a new level as the two leagues face off in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. The event will include five competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Passing Challenge presented by Bounty; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both Leagues to be a force for positive change in local communities.