2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

soccer-celebration-2022

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages with interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, and free giveaways. Coca-Cola will feature Beats, Cleats and Eats activations including special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments.

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Tuesday events (Aug. 9)

bce_nur-d-v1
  • 3:00 – 4:00 pm: MLS All Star Today podcast taping
  • 4:20 – 5:50 pm: Secret Walls Paint Battle
  • 6:10 – 7:00 pm: Nur-D concert

Wednesday events (Aug. 10)

bce_tinashe-v1
  • 3:00pm – 4:00pm: MLS All Star Today podcast taping
  • 4:20pm – 4:40pm: Soccer trivia
  • 5:00pm – 5:15pm: Soccer tricks featuring MLS players
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: Tinashe concert
MLS All-Star Game Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX
Power Rankings: FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps big movers after Week 23
2022 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events
More News
More News
2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola
Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film

Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film
Official: Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina completes record move to Chelsea
Transfer Tracker

Official: Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina completes record move to Chelsea
Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Transfer Tracker

Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
More News
Video
Video
PK GOAL: Tom Barlow, NY Red Bulls - 97th minute
0:23

PK GOAL: Tom Barlow, NY Red Bulls - 97th minute
GOAL: Dantouma Toure, Colorado Rapids - 89th minute
0:55

GOAL: Dantouma Toure, Colorado Rapids - 89th minute
GOAL: Michael Barrios, Colorado Rapids - 80th minute
0:47

GOAL: Michael Barrios, Colorado Rapids - 80th minute
GOAL: Collen Warner, Colorado Rapids - 77th minute
0:47

GOAL: Collen Warner, Colorado Rapids - 77th minute
More Video