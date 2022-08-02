2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages with interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, and free giveaways. Coca-Cola will feature Beats, Cleats and Eats activations including special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments.
- FREE!
- Allianz Field Great Lawn
- All fan events during 2022 MLS All-Star Week
Tuesday events (Aug. 9)
- 3:00 – 4:00 pm: MLS All Star Today podcast taping
- 4:20 – 5:50 pm: Secret Walls Paint Battle
- 6:10 – 7:00 pm: Nur-D concert
Wednesday events (Aug. 10)
- 3:00pm – 4:00pm: MLS All Star Today podcast taping
- 4:20pm – 4:40pm: Soccer trivia
- 5:00pm – 5:15pm: Soccer tricks featuring MLS players
- 5:45pm – 6:45pm: Tinashe concert