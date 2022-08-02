Skills Challenge

LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LIGA MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against 10 marquee MLS players in the ultimate test of five skills during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.

LIGA MX roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Avilés Hurtado
Midfielder - Pachuca
Ángel Mena
Midfielder - León
Julián Quiñones
Midfielder - Atlas
Germán Berterame
Forward - Monterrey
Uriel Antuna
Forward - Cruz Azul
Alexis Vega
Midfielder - Chivas
Álvaro Fidalgo
Midfielder - América
Luis Chávez
Midfielder - Pachuca
Carlos Acevedo
Goalkeeper - Santos Laguna
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper - Atlas

Noah Beck

MLS Social Playmaker Noah Beck will make his return to the event, this time creating a special live edition of Beck’s Corner on TikTok. Beck’s Corner has given millions of fans a weekly glimpse into Noah’s take on the best moments in and around MLS. As one of the world’s top social media creators, Beck has a unique soccer pedigree as a former midfielder for the University of Portland, a player for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program, and a starter for the Real Salt Lake Academy.

Five great events

MLS and LIGA MX will each form ten player teams and compete in the ultimate test of skills:

  • Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
  • Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
  • Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $23. Buy on SeatGeek.com

Buy tickets the MLS All-Star Game on August 10, 2022

WATCH on ESPN2 and TUDN in the United States.

MLS All-Star Game Skills Challenge

