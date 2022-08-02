LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Noah Beck

MLS Social Playmaker Noah Beck will make his return to the event, this time creating a special live edition of Beck’s Corner on TikTok. Beck’s Corner has given millions of fans a weekly glimpse into Noah’s take on the best moments in and around MLS. As one of the world’s top social media creators, Beck has a unique soccer pedigree as a former midfielder for the University of Portland, a player for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program, and a starter for the Real Salt Lake Academy.