Liga MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field

Ahead of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, LIGA MX has announced the first 14 players that will be heading to Minnesota for the sequel against the MLS All-Stars at Allianz Field on August 10 (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision).

LIGA MX's first 14 selections are the nominees for the league's Balón de Oro awards within the categories of best goalkeeper, central defender, fullback, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, forward and rookie. Balón de Oro is LIGA MX’s ceremony to honor the league’s best following the Apertura and Clausura seasons. Two of the 14 players, Pachuca's Kevin Alvarez and Luis Chavez, are currently representing the Mexican national team during the June international break.

The complete LIGA MX roster will be unveiled following the Balón de Oro ceremony on June 25 when the Head Coach of the Season award recipient is announced. The winning coach will select the remaining players of the LIGA MX All-Star squad at a later to-be-announced date.

The initial 14-man roster can be seen below.

Forwards

Julio Furch
Forward · Atlas
André-Pierre Gignac
Forward · Tigres

Wingers

Jordan Carrillo
Winger · Santos Laguna
Heriberto Jurado
Winger · Necaxa

Midfielders

Luis Chávez
Midfielder · Pachuca
Angel Mena
Midfielder · León
Julián Quiñones
Midfielder · Atlas
Aldo Rocha
Midfielder · Atlas

Defenders

Kevin Álvarez
Defender · Pachuca
Diego Barbosa
Defender · Atlas
Hugo Nervo
Defender · Atlas
William Tesillo
Defender · León

Goalkeepers

Oscar Ustari
Goalkeeper · Pachuca
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper · Atlas

MLS All-Star 2022 Ticket information

