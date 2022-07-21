Skills Challenge

Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer today announced the 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars that will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field

LIGA MX roster of players and additional information – including rules and scoring for each competition – will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster

ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Forward · Austin FC
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · FC Dallas
LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy
HOU_Hector_Herra_HEA
Héctor Herrera
Midfielder · Houston Dynamo FC
NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution
TOR_Lorenzo_Insigne_HEA
Lorenzo Insigne
Midfielder · Toronto FC
NYC_Sean_Johnson_HEA
Sean Johnson
Goalkeeper · New York City FC
NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
MIN_Dayne_StClair_HEA
Dayne St. Clair
Goalkeeper · Minnesota United FC
MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso_HEA
Emanuel Reynoso
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

Noah Beck

MLS Social Playmaker Noah Beck will make his return to the event, this time creating a special live edition of Beck’s Corner on TikTok. Beck’s Corner has given millions of fans a weekly glimpse into Noah’s take on the best moments in and around MLS. As one of the world’s top social media creators, Beck has a unique soccer pedigree as a former midfielder for the University of Portland, a player for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program, and a starter for the Real Salt Lake Academy.

Five great events

MLS and LIGA MX will each form ten player teams and compete in the ultimate test of skills:

  • Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
  • Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
  • Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $23. Buy on SeatGeek.com

Buy tickets the MLS All-Star Game on August 10, 2022

WATCH on ESPN2 and TUDN in the United States.

