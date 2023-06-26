Kehlani to headline MLS All-Star Concert on July 17

About Kehlani

Since releasing her debut mixtape, Cloud 19, in 2014, Kehlani has racked up over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications and five billion streams to go along with a pair of GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” (for the gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here”) and “Best R&B Performance” (for the platinum single "Distraction").