Kehlani to headline MLS All-Star Concert on July 17

Two-time Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani will headline the MLS All-Star Concert, along with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, on Monday, July 17 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.
The musical performance is part of a week of fan experiences before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.
Tickets
Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am ET via ticketmaster.com. Concert doors open at 6 pm ET.
Concert tickets are $25 and will benefit DC Central Kitchen, whose mission is to use food as a tool to strengthen bodies, empower minds and build communities.
About Kehlani
Since releasing her debut mixtape, Cloud 19, in 2014, Kehlani has racked up over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications and five billion streams to go along with a pair of GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” (for the gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here”) and “Best R&B Performance” (for the platinum single "Distraction").
Collaborations with industry heavyweights Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, and Kyle have also followed for the winner of the “Rule Breaker Award” from Billboard Women In Music. Kehlani's discography additionally includes appearances on blockbuster soundtracks such as Suicide Squad: The Album, The Fate of the Furious: The Album, and more.