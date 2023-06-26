Kehlani to headline MLS All-Star Concert on July 17

ASW23-Concert-social_1920x1080-ENG
MLSsoccer staff

Two-time Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani will headline the MLS All-Star Concert, along with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, on Monday, July 17 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The musical performance is part of a week of fan experiences before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am ET via ticketmaster.com. Concert doors open at 6 pm ET.

Concert tickets are $25 and will benefit DC Central Kitchen, whose mission is to use food as a tool to strengthen bodies, empower minds and build communities.

About Kehlani

Since releasing her debut mixtape, Cloud 19, in 2014, Kehlani has racked up over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications and five billion streams to go along with a pair of GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” (for the gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here”) and “Best R&B Performance” (for the platinum single "Distraction").

Collaborations with industry heavyweights Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, and Kyle have also followed for the winner of the “Rule Breaker Award” from Billboard Women In Music. Kehlani's discography additionally includes appearances on blockbuster soundtracks such as Suicide Squad: The Album, The Fate of the Furious: The Album, and more.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS All-Star Game

Related Stories

2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events
Compete for a spot in the 2023 eMLS All-Star Challenge 
Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Star News
MLS All-Star News
2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events
Kehlani to headline MLS All-Star Concert on July 17

Kehlani to headline MLS All-Star Concert on July 17
Compete for a spot in the 2023 eMLS All-Star Challenge 

Compete for a spot in the 2023 eMLS All-Star Challenge 
Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal

MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal
What you need to know: MLS vs. Arsenal FC in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

What you need to know: MLS vs. Arsenal FC in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
MLS All-Star Video
MLS All-Star Video
All-Star Skill Challenge is coming to D.C.!
0:30

All-Star Skill Challenge is coming to D.C.!
Yo Gotti introduces you to the MLS All-Star Game 2023 in Washington, D.C.
0:30

Yo Gotti introduces you to the MLS All-Star Game 2023 in Washington, D.C.
MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
1:52

MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
10:50

REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX