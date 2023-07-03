Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Minnesota lead Matchday 22's standouts

Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC rang in July with big Matchday 22 wins, placing two players apiece in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi starting XI.
Atlanta’s representatives are their two goalscorers after a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union: midfielder Thiago Almada and right back Brooks Lennon. Almada scored a spectacular volley for his eighth goal of the year and provided the assist on Lennon’s result-clinching finish.
Minnesota’s honorees were both dynamite in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers, starting with midfielder Emanuel Reynoso’s brace that included a first-half Olimpico. Bongokuhle Hlongwane continues to thrive on the wing, tallying 1g/1a for the Loons.
FC Cincinnati striker Dominique Badji and Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres complete the front three after they both scored twice. Badji’s efforts carried a 2-2 comeback draw vs. the New England Revolution, keeping the Supporters’ Shield leaders undefeated at home in 2023. Torres, surging with confidence after representing Uruguay on the international stage, led a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.
Aside from Almada and Reynoso, the midfield group contains Gadi Kinda (Sporting Kansas City) and Randall Leal (Nashville SC). Kinda notched an assist, looking like his pre-injury self in a 3-0 rout of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Leal, meanwhile, scored twice in a 2-0 win over D.C. United, surpassing his goals total from a season ago.
Columbus Crew left wingback Yaw Yeboah scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, and St. Louis CITY SC center back Tim Parker nodded home the opener in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made seven saves to help preserve a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF, and Nick Cushing gets top coaching honors after New York City FC snapped an 11-game winless stretch with a 1-0 victory at CF Montréal, handing the hosts their second loss of 2023 at Stade Saputo.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) - Yaw Yeboah (CLB), Tim Parker (STL), Brooks Lennon (ATL) - Gadi Kinda (SKC), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Thiago Almada (ATL), Randall Leal (NSH) - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN), Dominique Badji (CIN), Facundo Torres (ORL)
Coach: Nick Cushing (NYC)
Bench: Maarten Paes (DAL), Shaq Moore (NSH), Remi Walter (SKC), Douglas Costa (LA), Matías Pellegrini (NYC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Anderson Julio (RSL), Gustavo Bou (NE), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.