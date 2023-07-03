Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Minnesota lead Matchday 22's standouts

Jonathan Sigal

Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC rang in July with big Matchday 22 wins, placing two players apiece in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi starting XI.

23MLS_TOTM-MD22-4x5

Atlanta’s representatives are their two goalscorers after a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union: midfielder Thiago Almada and right back Brooks Lennon. Almada scored a spectacular volley for his eighth goal of the year and provided the assist on Lennon’s result-clinching finish.

Minnesota’s honorees were both dynamite in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers, starting with midfielder Emanuel Reynoso’s brace that included a first-half Olimpico. Bongokuhle Hlongwane continues to thrive on the wing, tallying 1g/1a for the Loons.

FC Cincinnati striker Dominique Badji and Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres complete the front three after they both scored twice. Badji’s efforts carried a 2-2 comeback draw vs. the New England Revolution, keeping the Supporters’ Shield leaders undefeated at home in 2023. Torres, surging with confidence after representing Uruguay on the international stage, led a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.

Aside from Almada and Reynoso, the midfield group contains Gadi Kinda (Sporting Kansas City) and Randall Leal (Nashville SC). Kinda notched an assist, looking like his pre-injury self in a 3-0 rout of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Leal, meanwhile, scored twice in a 2-0 win over D.C. United, surpassing his goals total from a season ago.

Columbus Crew left wingback Yaw Yeboah scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, and St. Louis CITY SC center back Tim Parker nodded home the opener in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made seven saves to help preserve a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF, and Nick Cushing gets top coaching honors after New York City FC snapped an 11-game winless stretch with a 1-0 victory at CF Montréal, handing the hosts their second loss of 2023 at Stade Saputo.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) - Yaw Yeboah (CLB), Tim Parker (STL), Brooks Lennon (ATL) - Gadi Kinda (SKC), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Thiago Almada (ATL), Randall Leal (NSH) - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN), Dominique Badji (CIN), Facundo Torres (ORL)

Coach: Nick Cushing (NYC)

Bench: Maarten Paes (DAL), Shaq Moore (NSH), Remi Walter (SKC), Douglas Costa (LA), Matías Pellegrini (NYC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Anderson Julio (RSL), Gustavo Bou (NE), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD22

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati denied MLS history: "I thought they deserved it"
Back in the NYCFC groove: Pellegrini golazo ends 11-match winless streak
Minnesota United rising: Reynoso production, Pukki signing inspire hope
Sporting Kansas City rebound by "being ourselves again"
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Brad Stuver Yaw Yeboah Tim Parker Brooks Lennon Gadi Kinda Emanuel Reynoso Thiago Almada Randall Leal Bongokuhle Hlongwane Dominique Badji Facundo Torres

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: DC United, St. Louis make moves in Matchday 21
Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Pulido bring the magic in Matchday 20
Team of the Matchday: LAFC rebound, New England match record in Matchday 19
More News
More News
Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Minnesota lead Matchday 22's standouts
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Minnesota lead Matchday 22's standouts
Colorado Rapids sign, loan out defender Daniel Chacón 
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign, loan out defender Daniel Chacón 
Austin FC loan Moussa Djitté to Turkish club
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC loan Moussa Djitté to Turkish club
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22
Toronto FC unveils new third uniform: The "Energy Kit"

Toronto FC unveils new third uniform: The "Energy Kit"
Your Monday Kickoff: Unpredictability in the West & other thoughts before the transfer window opens
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Unpredictability in the West & other thoughts before the transfer window opens
More News
Video
Video
Cali Clásico: Were the referee decisions correct?
8:55
Instant Replay

Cali Clásico: Were the referee decisions correct?
Plenty of bangers to choose from! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:09

Plenty of bangers to choose from! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Philadelphia Union | July 2, 2023
6:52

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Philadelphia Union | July 2, 2023
Goal: B. Lennon vs. PHI, 79'
1:13

Goal: B. Lennon vs. PHI, 79'
More Video