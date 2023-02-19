New England Revolution 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Carles Gil is a former and potentially future Landon Donovan MLS MVP, orchestrating everything as a No. 10. And Djordje Petrovic enters the season as almost everybody’s pick to be the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Guys like that – super high-end talent – have tended to be the pillars of Bruce Arena’s best teams, which have arguably been the best teams in MLS history.
- Weakness: The central defense was not great last year, and neither were the forwards. And now it looks like the Revs might be switching to a 3-5-2 to fit both their DP forwards and three of their center backs into the XI. I don’t hate it, but that’s a really big adjustment, one that comes with a big helping of uncertainty.
Key Departures
- Wilfrid Kaptoum: Wilfrid Kaptoum never quite lived up to expectation over two seasons with the Revs, starting just 26 games. The Cameroonian international midfielder is now at Segunda Division leaders Las Palmas in Spain.
- Other than that… not much. Several players left, but the Revs retained almost all of their core from last year as they look to put a disappointing 2022 behind them.
Key Acquisitions
- Dave Romney: Dave Romney arrives in a trade from Nashville as a key defensive addition for the Revs, and as someone who previously played for Bruce Arena (at the LA Galaxy). The center back started all but five of Nashville’s first 91 MLS regular-season matches (!), an integral part of an elite defensive unit.
- Latif Blessing: Another key addition via a trade, New England added Latif Blessing from LAFC. The Ghanaian midfielder won two Supporters’ Shields and an MLS Cup across the last five seasons with LAFC.
- Bobby Wood: Former USMNT forward Bobby Wood was added for further depth and competition up top alongside DPs Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni, as well as Jozy Altidore. Wood spent the last two years at Real Salt Lake.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 12th in East
- Charles Boehm: 11th in East
- Tom Bogert: 7th in East
- Matt Doyle: 6th in East
- David Gass: 6th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 11th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in East
- Joseph Lowery: 12th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 11th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 8th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 7th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bruce Arena
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Last year: 10W-12L-12T, 42 points, 10th in East
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify