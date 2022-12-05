New England Revolution sign ex-USMNT forward Bobby Wood

“We are excited to welcome Bobby Wood to the New England Revolution,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “I’m very familiar with Bobby, having coached him on the international stage with the United States , and I’m very confident that he’ll be an excellent addition to our attack here in New England.”

The New England Revolution have signed forward Bobby Wood to a one-year contract through 2023 with a club option for 2024, the club announced Monday.

The 30-year-old joined Real Salt Lake in the summer of 2021, recording five goals and two assists in 31 regular-season games. He hasn’t played since June, though, after undergoing adductor surgery.

Before arriving in MLS, the Hawaii native spent over a decade in Germany’s top two divisions for 1860 Munich, Union Berlin, Hamburger SV and more. He totaled 10 goals in 72 Bundesliga contests, with an additional 24 goals across 112 games played in the 2. Bundesliga.



Wood has 13 goals in 45 USMNT caps, playing under Arena on the international stage. He hasn't played internationally since a November 2018 friendly vs. Italy.

New England, who missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022 after putting up a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title campaign in 2021, have Giacomo Vrioni and Gustavo Bou as their main strikers. The Designated Players are joined by Jozy Altidore, though the former USMNTer’s future in New England remains uncertain after spending part of last year on loan at Liga MX side Puebla.